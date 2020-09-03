Free outdoor concert 'Bill Forness: The Best of Johnny Cash' Saturday at Chautauqua Park

MINDEN — For Bill Forness, springtime this year reminded him of an old television show.
“March was like stepping into the ‘Twilight Zone,’” he said in an interview from the St. Louis area. “We were in Florida when COVID hit and we ended up here in St. Louis. We travel in an RV and perform all over the country. We had over 200 shows canceled within 14 days. I didn’t even know what to do.”
Now months later, Forness knows how to bring live music back to his life. He performs a tribute show featuring the music of Johnny Cash.
One of those 200 shows on the schedule was a date at the Minden Opera House featuring Forness and his trio. At the beginning of September — using limited capacity and outdoor shows — Forness put together a five-state tour that includes a stop in central Nebraska. His tour includes 21 shows in 20 days.
“I contacted Marcy Brandt at the opera house and told her that I can’t travel with anyone right now because of COVID,” he said. “For safety reasons, I don’t want to put anybody else in any sort of harm’s way but I still want to go out and perform.”
The Minden Opera House will present “Bill Forness: The Best of Johnny Cash” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Chautauqua Park at Seventh and Minden Avenue in Minden. Admission to the outdoor concert is free.
Forness believes the urge to gather in a group to listen to music comes from a special energy.
“I think it is something that moves through people,” he said. “Whether they are standing next to each other or they are distanced, they can feel it just the same. I’ve seen it. Lately I’ve been performing a little around the St. Louis area, especially for retirement centers where folks have stayed inside for months. With some loosened restrictions, they are allowed to come outside. Everyone is distant but you can still see the energy.”
It’s that certain energy of a shared experience that makes a performance come alive, Forness noted.
“I’ve tried doing a Zoom concert and, boy, it just loses something,” he said. “It’s OK and adequate at best, but it’s not the same.”
As for the music of Cash, Forness understands the power of his songs, 17 years after Cash’s death.
“I think his music rings true even more today,” he said. “Some of the patriotic stuff like ‘The Rugged Old Flag,’ well, we have a lot of folks who are concerned about our country. Johnny Cash was a patriot — and he cared about the downtrodden. In the song, ‘The Man in Black,’ he talked about being there for the hungry and the sick. We’re there right now.”
Forness also recognizes songs like ‘Ring of Fire’ and ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ as timeless examples of how Cash connected with people.
“I think people enjoy that music and it’s still pretty relevant today,” he said. “I think it’s organic.”
The musician finds most of the music made today overproduced and lacking in authenticity.
“They have the ability to make everything so perfect now,” Forness said of the high-tech recording equipment. “It doesn’t even sound human. I hear this stuff and I know what it is because I’ve done the work in the studio. So many of these notes are not humanly possible. You know that things are being fixed in such a way that you don’t hear the mistakes. I want to hear the mistakes. I want to hear rough takes. It’s so much different than this compressed, electronic sound of perfection you get today.”
Cash wrote — and performed — songs that contained strong story lines.
“He even took the song, ‘Hurt’ by Nine Inch Nails, and turned it into a huge hit,” Forness said. “Even Trent Reznor, who wrote ‘Hurt,’ said, ‘The song doesn’t belong to me anymore.’ It’s Johnny’s.’ The way he does that song is absolutely amazing.”
Forness started performing the music of Cash a decade ago. Over the years, the songs have continued to resonate with him — and he’s now happy with his performances.
“I’ve been doing this for 10 years,” he said. “August was my tenth year to the month of when I did my very first Johnny Cash performance in an assisted living facility. They allowed me to perform for 45 minutes. I was terrible, but they were gracious and they let me do it. Ten years later I’m still doing it. I’m very excited that I get to do this for folks.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!