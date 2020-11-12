'Distance Together': The Steel Wheels records latest album in a new way due to COVID-19

One composition, “The Healer,” features banjo and fiddle lines that drive the story of a magnetic personality. After a lifetime of service and work, the pandemic denied friends and family a chance to say goodbye. Another cut, “Water and Sky,” pays tribute to songwriter John Prine with simplicity and depth as it creates images of a dreamy Kansas landscape and the strong personalities who live there.

Spread throughout three states, members of the band recorded more than 60 songs during the first months of the shutdown. They each contributed different lines of music to the recordings, layering the songs and then emailing the files to the next member for a contribution. Multi-instrumentalist Jay Lapp and percussionist Kevin Garcia used their own home studios. Fiddle player Eric Brubaker quickly learned how to record his musical parts.

Brubaker said of the project, “Process has a great deal to do with the outcome of a creative undertaking. Some of the pressure is off when you are just at home, instead of at an expensive studio, so you might take some risks that you wouldn’t usually. Also, we were working at a pretty fast pace, so you just had to trust your first instinct and not overthink it.”