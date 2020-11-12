'Distance Together': The Steel Wheels records latest album in a new way due to COVID-19

KEARNEY — Members of The Steel Wheels call Virginia home — but they have a special connection to central Nebraska.
The quintet of Americana and roots musicians have performed in Lincoln, Hastings, Broken Bow and Loomis numerous times. Led by Trent Wagler, the band added Nebraska to its touring schedule more than a decade ago with legions of fans throughout the state.
With at least seven studio albums featuring Wagler and the band, The Steel Wheels draws from a large catalog of original bluegrass, folk, gospel and Americana music. Add to the list the band’s 2020 release, “Everyone A Song, Vol. 1.” The project began after the COVID-19 shutdowns canceled the group’s tours. They turned to a new model of writing and recording.
The band’s website explains: “With the five members isolated from each other and their listeners, they quickly shifted from veteran touring outfit to home recording gurus. Songwriter and lead singer Trent Wagler conceived of a project titled ‘Distance Together,’ an avenue for fans of the band to commission works and send musical greetings to their loved ones.”
The band created effective and intimate music, writing songs for individuals, friends and families, often relating to a specific time and place. Some of the songs celebrated weddings or anniversaries while others commemorated the loss of loved one or the completion of a life’s work.
One composition, “The Healer,” features banjo and fiddle lines that drive the story of a magnetic personality. After a lifetime of service and work, the pandemic denied friends and family a chance to say goodbye. Another cut, “Water and Sky,” pays tribute to songwriter John Prine with simplicity and depth as it creates images of a dreamy Kansas landscape and the strong personalities who live there.
Spread throughout three states, members of the band recorded more than 60 songs during the first months of the shutdown. They each contributed different lines of music to the recordings, layering the songs and then emailing the files to the next member for a contribution. Multi-instrumentalist Jay Lapp and percussionist Kevin Garcia used their own home studios. Fiddle player Eric Brubaker quickly learned how to record his musical parts.
Brubaker said of the project, “Process has a great deal to do with the outcome of a creative undertaking. Some of the pressure is off when you are just at home, instead of at an expensive studio, so you might take some risks that you wouldn’t usually. Also, we were working at a pretty fast pace, so you just had to trust your first instinct and not overthink it.”
Part by part, the songs were arranged and recorded, often with little discussion as to who was providing which part, or even what instruments should be included. The band relied on their years of musical camaraderie and intuition to imagine the whole, adding their voices while being careful to leave room for the next in line.
The Steel Wheels created “Everyone A Song, Vol. 1” from a desire to close the distance created in the midst of the pandemic, Wagler noted.
“Maybe I was dreaming of being an essential worker,” he said. “It made me ask the question: What’s essential about music? It’s the connection, the understanding, the beauty and magic of melodies that transcend us with the words that say, ‘You there, I see you, and you see me, and doesn’t it feel good to not be alone in the world?’ That’s what art has to offer, especially right now. And planting real stories right in the middle of it kind of pushed aside any other pretense or distraction about being cool or whatever.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!