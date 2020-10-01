Chadron professor to play one part of fun piece at KSO’s ‘Great Outdoors’ concert Saturday

KEARNEY — Brooks Hafey confessed a few secrets about playing the piano solos in “Carnival of the Animals” by Camille Saint-Saën.
“He was a tremendous pianist himself,” Hafey said of the French composer. “He wrote the piano parts very cleverly. It just flies by, wildly, but it is written efficiently for the pianist. If you know your scales and your arpeggios, it’s actually a piece that fits together very well and fits the hands very nicely.”
“Carnival of the Animals,” written in 1886, features 14 musical movements that describe animals. Some of the movements are less than two minutes in length.
Saint-Saën wrote “Hémiones (animaux véloces),” a French title that translates to “Wild Donkeys Swift Animals,” for two pianos. Hafey, associate professor of music at Chadron State College, will play one of those piano parts during Kearney Symphony Orchestra’s concert “The Great Outdoors” at 3 p.m. Saturday on the lawn near the Frank Museum at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
UNK music professor Nathan Buckner also will perform on piano and Steve Barth of Crane River Theater will narrate the poems written by Ogden Nash.
Admission to the performance is free.
To the uninitiated, the “Wild Donkeys” movement sounds very difficult to play. Hafey understands the tricks that the composer used to achieve that effect.
“It’s an incredibly impressive piece to hear,” he said. “From the pianist’s perspective, the music is so idiomatic for the instrument — and so well written for the piano — that it sounds extremely impressive.”
Kearney Symphony Orchestra’s performance also features music by Percy Grainger, Claude Debussy, Charles Gounod and Bela Bartok.
For Hafey, performing with another pianist and the ensembles of the orchestra requires careful listening.
“That’s an unusual combination,” he said. “The two pianists work in tandem with each other and also collaborate with the orchestra. But it’s almost as if the two pianists are their own pair, as if they have their own, separate identity. We have to listen very intently to each other, but also fit into the orchestra and follow the conductor, which, for pianists, is not something we do on a regular basis.”
Hafey noted that two pianists, performing together, usually depend on auditory cues rather than visual ones.
“That’s a change we have to make — to let someone lead us from afar.”
Alison Gaines, director of the orchestra, wanted to create a family-friendly, outdoor concert for the group’s first concert.
“It’s such a fun piece to perform,” she said. “The orchestra is having a great time playing it. Part of the reason I programmed ‘Carnival’ is that if we’re doing a family-friendly outdoor concert, a family-friendly piece would be appropriate. I love Nash’s nonsensical and silly poetry.”
The outdoor performance presents a few challenges for both the musicians and the conductor.
“The biggest challenge for playing outside is how well you can hear,” Hafey said. “I do remember one time when I played outside and my sheet music blew off the stand in a gust of wind. You either know the music or you have a page turner who quickly fetches it for you. Or the wind might turn a page before you’re ready. All of that stuff can happen.”
In addition, the musicians will be distanced from each other due to health concerns.
“It’s always fun to do a piece like ‘Carnival of the Animals’ outdoors,” Hafey said. “It’s very accessible, but we have this added wrinkle that we have to be separated and wearing masks. I’ve performed several times wearing a mask so I’m used to it at this point, but it is different.”
Hafey also enjoys a piece of musical parody in the “Pianistes” (Pianists) movement, a section that mocks pianists as animals locked in a cage, endlessly practicing. The music reflects the piano exercises by Charles-Louis Hanon and Carl Czerny that bedevil many beginning piano students.
“It’s a little bit of an inside joke,” Hafey said of the piece. “It’s just pianists going through multiple keys, playing the same tedious and boring exercises over and over again.”
