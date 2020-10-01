Chadron professor to play one part of fun piece at KSO’s ‘Great Outdoors’ concert Saturday

“It’s an incredibly impressive piece to hear,” he said. “From the pianist’s perspective, the music is so idiomatic for the instrument — and so well written for the piano — that it sounds extremely impressive.”

Kearney Symphony Orchestra’s performance also features music by Percy Grainger, Claude Debussy, Charles Gounod and Bela Bartok.

For Hafey, performing with another pianist and the ensembles of the orchestra requires careful listening.

“That’s an unusual combination,” he said. “The two pianists work in tandem with each other and also collaborate with the orchestra. But it’s almost as if the two pianists are their own pair, as if they have their own, separate identity. We have to listen very intently to each other, but also fit into the orchestra and follow the conductor, which, for pianists, is not something we do on a regular basis.”

Hafey noted that two pianists, performing together, usually depend on auditory cues rather than visual ones.

“That’s a change we have to make — to let someone lead us from afar.”

Alison Gaines, director of the orchestra, wanted to create a family-friendly, outdoor concert for the group’s first concert.