Bravo: Kearney barbershop group plans to be sharp with 'Yuletide Favorites'

KEARNEY — Fran Wilson understands the importance of music when it comes to celebrating Christmas.

“Music is one of the most important ways we celebrate Christmas because this is the time of year when television and radio and everything is playing Christmas songs,” he said. “And that’s because of those traditions that started long ago. There have been songs about Christmas for centuries.”

Wilson and the group he directs, the Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus, intend to contribute to that tradition.

“I think Christmas would seem and feel a lot different if we didn’t have music to accompany the holiday,” he noted.

Kearney audiences can enjoy the music of the season when the Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus & Friends present “Yuletide Favorites,” a concert of vocal music at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission is by donation.

The performance will include many Christmas carols and songs performed by choruses, quartets, duets and solos — backed by instrumental ensembles. Wilson also promises an audience sing-along.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit CASA and will help fund scholarships for students studying vocal music in the UNK Music Department.

Each year Wilson invites men from the community to join the group for the holiday concert, so they can see if they enjoy singing in a chorus. This year’s performance will include several new members as well as members from the Hastings and Grand Island choruses.

Some of the selections on the program include:

“Silent Night”

“Jingle Bells”

“Coventry Carol”

“Silver Bells”

“A Hallelujah Christmas”

“The Christmas Song”

“Christmas Chopsticks”

“Winter Wonderland”

“Joy To The World”

“White Christmas”

“I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas”

“Lo, How A Rose E’er Blooming”

“The Birthday of a King”

“Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”

“Gesù Bambino”

“What Child Is This?”

“Christmas In Nebraska”

Gene Beerbohm will act as master of ceremonies.

As for the power of songs, Wilson acknowledges that our attachment for music supersedes some of the other ways we perceive the world.

“For a lot of older people, when they get ill and can’t communicate very well, if you sing some of those songs, they will start singing with you,” he said. “I know that happened with my mom and with some of my other relatives.”

Wilson, who directs the 1733 Chorus, began his association with the group 50 years ago.

“I’ve been involved with the chorus ever since it started back in 1971,” he said. “We started the chorus then, and we chartered it the next year as a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Before that I had been in several quartets. Actually I’ve been singing all my life. I started singing when I was a little kid.”

As an activity, singing knows few limitations.

“It’s something you can do your entire life,” Wilson said. “You can’t usually play football or basketball or hockey when you’re old, but you can certainly sing your whole life.”