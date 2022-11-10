Bravo: Jarana performs at Minden Opera House

MINDEN — Audiences hear the sound, but musicians give power and meaning to the music.

That’s how Daniel Martinez talked about the interaction between performers and audience members in a conversation from his office at Union College in Lincoln where he teaches music. The musician understands the connection between performers and listeners, and how that connection sometimes gets interrupted.

“During the pandemic, when I performed online in a solo show or with my band, one of the key things missing was the interaction,” he said. “The audience hears our music, but we give them the sound, we give them the creativity, we give them our thoughts and our hearts with the different notes and chords. The audience gives us their feedback through applause and smiles.”

Martinez acknowledged this relationship before the pandemic shutdowns caused the cancellation of live concerts. With relaxed measures, he now values the interaction between the musicians and the audience even more.

“That was the harmony that was created all the time when we had an audience,” he said. “When the pandemic came, that one side completely disappeared. We were able to give you the sound through online concerts, but we were not able to receive it back. We were dying emotionally.”

Martinez discounts the ego boosting applause.

“It’s not that,” he noted. “We wanted to see the faces of the audience. We wanted to touch people, shake hands and hear them say, ‘Thank you’ and ‘We’ll see you again soon.’ Now, with the end of the pandemic, we are again able to talk to people. In the past we took it for granted, right? Now people are going to concerts because it’s important to them. It’s a win-win after the pandemic.”

Martinez invites audiences to experience those feelings he spoke about when his band, Jarana, visits Minden for a residency Wednesday through Nov. 19. The highlight of the residency will be a 7:30 p.m. concert Nov. 19 at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Tickets are $15.

The performance and residency is made possible by a grant from the Ted Baldwin Donor Advised Fund of the Kearney Area Community Foundation and the Nebraska Arts Council & Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

Jarana built its energetic and danceable music by blending South American music styles, Mexican folk music and Latin dance styles. The quintet uses South American, African and Mediterranean beats such as flamenco, rumba and salsa, accompanied with authentic, traditional instruments to introduce audiences to different kinds of musical styles.

Band members are natives of Peru, Mexico and the United States.

“We want people to be open minded when they come to the concert,” Martinez said. “We want them to open their ears to something unique, something different. Not only is the sound quality different, what you see is different. The instruments are unique, too.”

On Nov. 17 Martinez will work with Minden elementary students in a free workshop setting to build instruments with recycled materials that reflect the traditional culture and musical styles of Peru. The students will join members of Jarana on stage on Nov. 19 to perform with them.

“We will build instruments with kids,” Martinez said. “We want the kids to perform with the band and create a good experience for them. This is an effect that will be with them for their entire lives. They will remember the days they had a chance to perform with a band.”

Jarana will also perform other concerts in the area, including appearances at Bethany Home, East Elementary School and Minden High School in Minden; Mosaic in Axtell; and a concert at Kinship Pointe in Kearney.

Marcy Brandt, executive director of the Minden Opera House, understands the value of bringing unique voices to central Nebraska.

“We are especially excited to be bringing Daniel in to visit assisted living and care facilities, as well as the schools,” she said. “And Daniel had the idea to do a workshop with kids, helping them to build instruments that they can bring to the concert on Saturday and play along with the band. We are so thrilled to have him share his cultural and musical background with people that wouldn’t have the opportunity to learn from him otherwise.”

Martinez and Jarana came to Minden in 2019. Brandt, impressed with the reception of the group by the students, wanted to bring them back. Plans to bring Martinez to the Minden area stalled twice in 2020 with pandemic restrictions.

Brandt said, “The way that the students responded to the band’s performance and how they interacted with the kids was truly impressive. You could tell that the band loves playing music — and the kids really connected with them. Part of what also made the performances at the school and the show at the Minden Opera House so exciting was how Daniel and the rest of the musicians brought their cultures into the program. They played a wide variety of instruments that many people have never seen before — and talked about the role that music plays in their cultures.”

Flamenco guitar stylist, composer and teacher, Martinez grew up in Iquitos, Peru, surrounded by the ocean and the Amazon. He first picked up the guitar as a young teen at the encouragement of his mother, who quickly discovered his natural talent for playing by ear. As a teenager, he followed the natural path of a teenage boy by pushing boundaries.

After moving to Nebraska in 2002 to enroll at Union College in Lincoln to study English as a second language, Martinez started to take his music seriously.

He honed his skills through the mastery of classical guitar training while preparing for, and winning, national guitar competitions. He has performed in South America, Canada and across the U.S.

Five solo instrumental recordings later, Martinez is a sought-after instructor and a familiar presence on stages in the region. As a guitar professor at Union College, he offers private and group lessons for all ages and abilities.

Martinez formed Jarana in 2009 to amplify the joy and energy of his music. He is featured on the Nebraska Arts Council touring roster and was a Community Supported Artist for the Lincoln Arts Council in 2013. Martinez composed and performed transitional music in his first collaboration with Angels Theatre Company’s production of “Las Hermanas Padilla” in March 2014.

Martinez took the band’s name from a word with two meanings — a noun and a verb that is used like the English word “party” but with richer meaning and more energy.