Bassoons Across Nebraska giving online concert Jan. 21

KEARNEY — James Compton hated playing the clarinet.
His seventh grade band teacher took some drastic action for the young musician in the last chair in the clarinet section.
“I was terrible at the clarinet,” Compton said. “My teacher called my mom and said, ‘You know, this kid’s not going to be playing clarinet a year from now. I just want to find something that might interest him.’ He said I should try the bassoon. My mom was like, go for it.”
After getting a bassoon, it took Compton a while to figure out how to put it together. After that step, he tried playing and he learned more in one day of playing the bassoon than he had learned in three years of tooting on the clarinet.
Fast forward four decades and Compton now performs in the Omaha Symphony, not as last chair, but as the principal bassoon player. He also teaches at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and performs in Bassoons Across Nebraska, a quartet of bassoon players.
Audiences can hear Bassoons Across Nebraska as part of the Live! in Lincoln Thursday Night Music Series at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 on Facebook. In addition to Compton, the group also includes Joyce Besch, contrabassoonist for Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra; Nick Nelson, assistant principal bassoon for the Omaha Symphony; and Karen Sandene, second bassoonist for Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra.
The performance will include a mix of different styles. Compton promises a set of Latin tangos along with some jazz arrangements. He said that the group’s repertoire includes about four hours’ worth of music. The performance on Jan. 21 will be limited to about 75 minutes.
The group started in 2013.
“Bassoons Across Nebraska was Karen’s idea,” Compton said. “The Lied Center in Lincoln was having a 25th anniversary weekend and they wanted Nebraska groups to perform. We had to submit a recording to be considered.”
Compton and Sandene rounded up two additional players, recorded a few pieces of music and applied to perform.
“We got invited to play and we’ve been playing ever since,” he said.
As a 12-year-old, Compton enjoyed the bassoon for several different reasons.
“I could go in my room, shut the door and my parents would leave me alone,” he said. “It kinda became an escape. My parent’s weren’t musical. My dad was a machinist and he wanted me to work in his shop. I hated doing that with him.”
But Compton did inherit the joy of working with his hands.
“I’m really good with my hands,” he said. “Building stuff just comes naturally for me. And with the bassoon, a lot of the fingerings are very complicated and that attracted me. And the sound is really unique.”
Most serious bassoon players make their own reeds.
“Everybody’s reeds are different,” Compton noted. “We all make our own and players usually come up with their own way to scrape the reed. We don’t switch reeds very often. What works for you might not work for somebody else. They do make some good store-bought reeds for students.”
To help expand his professional horizons, Compton listens to a lot of Irish music.
“I play the penny whistle for fun,” he said. “I’m listening to Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys and Gaelic Storm. Sometimes I’ll listen to Green Day and new age music. I like a lot of different music.”