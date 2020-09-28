Bar J Wranglers to perform at Merryman Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Bar J Wranglers from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will perform 7 p.m. Friday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

The Kearney Cosmos Club has sponsored the Bar J Wrangler for the past five years to fund the backpack programs in the public school systems in Buffalo County.

Friday’s performance originally was slated for March, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it was postponed.

Tickets that were purchased in January and February will be honored for admission. Those who purchased tickets from the Merryman can pick theirs up at the box office before the performance. The box office will open at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

R.P. Smith, the cowboy poet from Custer County, will open the program.

Face masks will be available at the door and the practice of social distancing will be available for those who desire it.

A few tickets are available and may be purchased by calling the Merryman Center at 308-698-8297.