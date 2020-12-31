2020 year in review: Artists with Nebraska ties still release music

KEARNEY — While COVID-19 shutdowns caused most musicians to stop performing, the lack of live performances gave them a chance to record and release their music. Here’s a sampling of three releases from 2020:
‘Hard Love’ by Rascal Martinez, released in February
Originally from Sutherland, Rascal Martinez makes his home across the country. Before the pandemic he had a place to live in Nashville but the musician spent most of his time on the road performing with his guitar.
“A lot of time, during the week, I’ll play at retirement communities,” Martinez said. “It’s more of a way to give back. I love doing it. A lot of people often forget about the older generation, especially younger people. I play at a lot of memory care units, too. They might not remember a lot of things, but they remember songs and the words to the songs. It just shows how powerful music can be. But I just love playing for everybody.”
Martinez describes his music as a mixture of indie-rock and Americana, a broad blanket of styles that includes many influences.
Chicago DJ Bill Turck said of Martinez’s latest album, “Rascal has always worn his heart on his artistic sleeve, exploring the trials of love and relationships as he’s lived them. That brings a freshness and immediacy to deftly self-produced albums.”
Turck calls the album, “pure Rascal,” filled with material that continues to evolve with strong writing and strong performances, featuring the same heartfelt, Americana roots music that Martinez began with a decade ago.
‘Acoustic Selections from Ghost Talker’ by Talbott Brothers, released in October
Nick and Tyler Talbott tried to keep a modest concert schedule during 2020 but had to cancel a series of concerts in central Nebraska late in the year. The brothers used their extra time to examine their sound.
“It has caused us to do a lot more sound exploration,” Nick said in a previous interview. “We’ve been experimenting with sound replacement and more things that are online and technologically synthesized. We’ll always have acoustic guitar at the base of what we do, but since we’ve been doing things remotely with our producer in Portland, we’ve had fun playing around with some different sounds.”
The Talbott Brothers released “Ghost Talker” in 2019. A year later they reworked some of the songs with a more acoustic flavor resulting in “Acoustic Selections from Ghost Talker.”
Nick said, “We manifested a lot of that time and energy into writing, creating new music and just being home with family. It was good for us, personally, to slow down and take some time. We’re excited to share some new music and be able to still connect with people on social media, create videos and do those kinds of things that are interactive.”
The result of that extra time and energy can be seen in “Acoustic Selections.”
“American Violin Sonatas” by Nathan Buckner and Ting-Lan Chen, released in October
“There were very few solo American piano sonatas before 1900,” said Nathan Buckner, professor of piano at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “And there are precious few for piano and violin. Two sonatas by Amy Beach and Arthur Foote have been recorded multiple times and they do make their way around the concert venues. But these two sonatas have not been recorded before.”
Their CD includes two pieces, Sonata in B Minor, Op. 4 by Rubin Goldmark (1872-1936) and Sonata in F Major by Alexander Reinagle (1756-1809). Chen, also a professor of music, performs on the violin.
“The three movements of the Goldmark piece are very textural and thick,” Chen said. “I remember when performing it that the textures felt so thick they seemed orchestral to me. I had to be aware so that the violin part didn’t get swallowed, I had to make sure that it got heard. The second movement is gorgeous and the third movement is quite adventurous.”
Buckner and Chen recorded the music at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Springfield, Ill., where the pair worked with Rick Scholwin, the former audio director at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, who now works at the Krannert Center.