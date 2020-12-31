2020 year in review: Artists with Nebraska ties still release music

The result of that extra time and energy can be seen in “Acoustic Selections.”

“American Violin Sonatas” by Nathan Buckner and Ting-Lan Chen, released in October

“There were very few solo American piano sonatas before 1900,” said Nathan Buckner, professor of piano at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “And there are precious few for piano and violin. Two sonatas by Amy Beach and Arthur Foote have been recorded multiple times and they do make their way around the concert venues. But these two sonatas have not been recorded before.”

Their CD includes two pieces, Sonata in B Minor, Op. 4 by Rubin Goldmark (1872-1936) and Sonata in F Major by Alexander Reinagle (1756-1809). Chen, also a professor of music, performs on the violin.

“The three movements of the Goldmark piece are very textural and thick,” Chen said. “I remember when performing it that the textures felt so thick they seemed orchestral to me. I had to be aware so that the violin part didn’t get swallowed, I had to make sure that it got heard. The second movement is gorgeous and the third movement is quite adventurous.”