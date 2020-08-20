'Music is just another way to tell our story': Folk musician Chris Sayre performing Sunday at Archway

KEARNEY — When it comes to understanding and exploring America, folk musician Chris Sayre uses music to explain our country.
“Music is just another way to tell our story,” he said. “For me, telling it through music is a lot of fun. I get to explore the sounds and the techniques of the music. When I play the slide guitar, I can easily understand what it must have been like when the music was really starting to get going in the ’20s and ’30s.”
The Lincoln-based musician performs a type of musical travelogue, using different styles to tell America’s stories in different ways.
“I start from the East Coast and perform some of the historical music,” Sayre said. “I might start with a sea chantey of some kind and then head down the southern mountains with an Appalachian mountain tune before heading to the deep South for a little slide guitar blues.”
Sayre will travel to Kearney for a performance at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Archway as part of the Soda Fountain Sundae series. Admission to the performance is free. The Archway’s event coordinator, Jill Epley, noted in a press release that social distancing will be required at the concert.
“Our flexible seating will enable us to observe social distancing in The Archway’s event room for this performance,” she said. “So, seating will be limited. We encourage everyone to arrive early so that they can reserve their seats and we can adjust the seating arrangement as needed. We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable.”
Following the performance, root beer floats will be served. Donations for sodas are welcome.
Sayre has spent four decades playing music professionally. He has dedicated much of that time to the promotion and preservation of traditional folk music from Western Europe and North America. He plays the button accordion, concertina, dulcimer, guitar, mandolin and musical saw.
“I started playing music professionally when I was 16,” he said. “I’ve been very lucky to be able to make a living at it.”
The recent shutdowns due to the pandemic have affected his schedule.
“The staff at The Archway has been very direct with me that they will be taking many precautions during the performance,” Sayre said. “We have to think about that now.”
Folk music tends to document social ideas and movements in music. And Sayre trusts that the COVID-19 pandemic will find a place in the literature of folk music.
“In fact, I’ve written two songs about it already,” he said. “One of them is currently used by my credit union in a Facebook jingle they’re doing. I think many artists will react to the events of the day. It will be covered, let’s put it that way.”
Sayre believes the results of the pandemic will be reflected and explored throughout the arts.
“You will see it in all genres, of course,” he said. “There will be countless theatrical shows, lots of great visual artwork and music as well. Some of my friends who don’t write songs are now writing songs. That’s an interesting thing.”
Just keeping up with the effects of the shutdowns compounds everyday living.
“There are some people who say this will never go away,” Sayre said. “And others believe we will have a vaccine before the end of the year. We get thrown so much information that it’s hard to digest it all.”
At the start of the pandemic, Sayre relished his new-found free time.
“Well, I’m over that now,” he said, “and I’m ready to perform again.”
