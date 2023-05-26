Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Julie Carr always knew that on her father’s side she had great-grandparents that had been settlers and traveled across the country in a covered wagon, settling in Nebraska.

“And I always knew that my great-grandfather was a populist,” the author said. “I didn’t know exactly what that meant but I knew he had been a member of Congress representing the Populist Party at the end of the century. And I knew he was a spiritualist. There were lots of stories in my family about seances and things like that.”

Carr didn’t know about her great-grandfather’s adherence to eugenics, a fringe set of beliefs and practices that aim to "improve" the genetic quality of a human population.

“That part had not been passed down through my family, which was striking because it was really his primary obsession for the final three to four decades of his life,” Carr said.

The author traces her own family history through archival documents, connecting her great-grandfather’s interests — spiritualism, populism and eugenics — with the changes happening in American culture in the early 20th century, in her book “Mud, Blood and Ghosts: Populism, Eugenics, and Spiritualism in the American West,” published in May by University of Nebraska Press. She examines how the values of her great-grandfather, Omer Madison Kem, fed into populism’s tendency toward racism and exclusion.

Carr calls the definition of populism “the million dollar question.”

“I should say that populism is a sort of umbrella term,” she said in an interview from her home in Denver, Colorado. “It can mean a lot of different things, depending on context. There are populist movements across the globe and so it will mean different things depending on the nation as well as the time period we’re talking about.”

Most populists in 1890s were farmers who came together to create a political movement to resist what they saw as unfair treatment by the government.

“It was a failure of protections, a preference or support for East Coast moguls and owners of railroads,” Carr said of the movement. “It was the Gilded Age and there was a huge amount of economic inequality and people who were not wealthy. Both workers and farmers demanded better representation in our political system. The populist party was generated to do just that.”

Carr, a professor of English at the University of Colorado in Boulder, describes herself as a poet, not a historian.

“I had to learn a lot about how to write history,” she said. “In doing that, I also got to read a ton of history as well as primary documents. I got to think a lot about ‘audience,’ about different ways of approaching history. I am hoping that anyone can read this book. It’s not written for specialists. It draws on specialists but it’s not written for them.”

Carr wrote the book for ordinary people who are curious and want to better understand our nation’s history but also its current condition.

“One of the things about this book that makes it so unusual is that it covers so many different stories and different topics,” Carr said. “Even though it does track my great-grandfather’s narrative, he’s maybe the central thread but spinning off of that story are stories about native dispossession, stories of the Fugitive Slave Law, stories around the use of water in the West and even stories about birth control.”

The author also explores the development of eugenics which include immigration restrictions.

“The book covers a wide territory as well as traveling from Indiana to Nebraska to D.C. to Colorado to Oregon,” Carr said. “In every chapter I do make connections between things that are happening now and the stories I’m telling. I’m not trying to make easy parallels or say that things that are happening now are just like things that happened then. But it is true that as the book arises in the 1920s, which was a decade of great racial violence and discriminatory immigration practices, we can see pretty clearly that we’re in a similar moment right now.”

Carr sees the importance in studying the moments in which white supremacy and racism surface.

As someone who usually focuses on poetry — a short art form — writing a family history required Carr to shift gears.

“I warmed up to it,” she said. “A number of my book do have a lot of prose in them. I do write cross-genre. In a sense, I’ve been training myself in the art of prose for awhile. A more recent book called ‘Someone Shot My Book’ is a collection of essays. And those essays are mostly about poetry, but they are about other things, too. I think writing that book helped me get ready to write this one.”

Carr had to learn how to adapt her writing to a long form project.

In writing “Mud, Blood and Ghosts,” the author felt as if she learned some rather unpleasant things about her great-grandfather.

“I really did have to, in contemporary lingo, ‘call him out,’” she said. “I really had to expose his violent thinking that under girds eugenics. Eugenics is not just a scientific error. I’ll say this quite openly, it really is a fascistic way of thinking. That’s because eugenics assumes that some people are genetically more worthy of life, more worthy of reproduction and more worthy of everything that comes with that. That thinking, though eugenics was not openly targeting people by way of race, it was targeting people in terms of ability.”

In thinking about her great-grandfather, Omer Kem, Carr finds it difficult to like him.

“It’s hard to address him with any kind of real compassion,” she said. “At the same time, just because he was a member of my family, I don’t hold a special place for him. But because I read 2,000 pages of his writing and studied all of the context around his thinking, I have a sense of what drove him there. And although I’m not going to condone it in any way, I feel that I understate how that happen. It gives me a greater sense of the forces that drive people toward fascist thinking.”

A summer read “Mud, Blood and Ghosts: Populism, Eugenics, and Spiritualism in the American West,” by Julie Carr, published by University of Nebraska Press, May 2023, 360 pages, $30. Omer Madison Kem (1855-1942), moved from Indiana to Custer County Nebraska in 1882 at the age of 27. Eight years later he moved to Broken Bow. From 1891-97 he served in the United States House of Representatives as a populist. Kem moved to Montrose, Colorado, and then to Cottage Grove, Oregon, in 1908 where he worked and served as president of the Cottage Grove Electric Company until retiring in 1922.