Review: ‘News of the World’ powerful, touching, compelling

KEARNEY — Bound by circumstances and compelled by a desire to find a sense of belonging, Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd and Johanna Leonberger travel the plains of Texas five years after the end of the Civil War.
The unlikely duo — a former military man in his 60s and a 10-year-old girl raised by the Kiowa people after the death of her parents — form a bond as they try to adjust to a hurting world, a place where violence enforces the will of leaders, and compassion and decency remain in short supply.
In the new movie, “News of the World,” opening Friday, Christmas Day, at Golden Ticket Cinema, Tom Hanks stars as Capt. Kidd, a somber man in his 60s who makes a living as a traveling storyteller on the American frontier in the 1870s. The captain stumbles upon a horrific scene while following a trail of blood: The lynching of a Black man with a handbill on the dead man’s shirt proclaiming, “Texas Says No! This is White Man’s Country.” Capt. Kidd finds a terrified Johanna not far from the scene and learns that she is being taken, against her will, to live with her biological aunt and uncle near San Antonio.
Directed by Paul Greengrass (“The Bourne Supremacy,” “Captain Phillips”), “News of the World” reunites the director with Hanks, a star who specializes in portraying decent heroes. His role as Capt. Kidd, an itinerant Confederate veteran, gives him a chance to explore another decent man who travels from town to town on the frontier, sharing the news of the world through his oral storytelling.
Based on the novel by Paulette Jiles, the movie highlights mutual bonds of understanding and rebellion, of searching and growing.
“News of the World” recalls stories like “The Searchers” and “True Grit,” only this pairing starts on an adversarial footing and progresses from there. Johanna, an almost feral orphan, played by 12-year-old German actress Helena Zengel, suffers from the loss of her parents, killed by tribal members, and the loss of her tribal family, killed by soldiers. This double loss reminds her to trust no one, regardless of intentions.
As the story unfolds, Capt. Kidd and Johanna encounter individuals bent on corrupting any decency left in the Wild West. Their struggle presents itself as a battle to find trustworthy companions in a dangerous world. Along the way, they encounter a disreputable sort, Mark Edgefield, played by Michael Covino, who wishes to purchase the girl, presumably for child prostitution. Capt. Kidd’s defense of the girl helps cement their bond as, little by little, she comes to understand him as the honest and sincere hero he truly is.
Rated PG-13 for violence, disturbing images, thematic material and some language, “News of the World” creates a place where one individual, Capt. Kidd, attempts to heal a fractured world. In one scene, while performing his storytelling, the captain reminds his audience of townsfolk, “We’re all hurting.” That applies to a post-Civil War era as well as our current cultural and political situation where division rules.
Hanks, as a modest and decent hero, strives to do the right thing while offering a sense of healing to this world.
As one of the first post-COVID films released to theaters, “News of the World” gives audiences a reason to return to the shared experiences of watching a powerful, touching and compelling drama with a group of strangers. Golden Ticket Cinemas requires masks and will provide seating that respects social distancing.