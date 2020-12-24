Review: ‘News of the World’ powerful, touching, compelling

KEARNEY — Bound by circumstances and compelled by a desire to find a sense of belonging, Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd and Johanna Leonberger travel the plains of Texas five years after the end of the Civil War.

The unlikely duo — a former military man in his 60s and a 10-year-old girl raised by the Kiowa people after the death of her parents — form a bond as they try to adjust to a hurting world, a place where violence enforces the will of leaders, and compassion and decency remain in short supply.

In the new movie, “News of the World,” opening Friday, Christmas Day, at Golden Ticket Cinema, Tom Hanks stars as Capt. Kidd, a somber man in his 60s who makes a living as a traveling storyteller on the American frontier in the 1870s. The captain stumbles upon a horrific scene while following a trail of blood: The lynching of a Black man with a handbill on the dead man’s shirt proclaiming, “Texas Says No! This is White Man’s Country.” Capt. Kidd finds a terrified Johanna not far from the scene and learns that she is being taken, against her will, to live with her biological aunt and uncle near San Antonio.