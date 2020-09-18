Nebraska-made film '#MyCorona' marks history happening right now

The real life events of the COVID-19 pandemic change so quickly that a film like “#MyCorona” helps viewers recall the craziness of it. At the start of the story, after one of the characters gets laid off from work, we hear the remark, “when this dies down in a couple weeks …” knowing full well that six months later we still must deal with face masks, social distancing and the virus itself. The first dozen scenes provide context with a date stamp, reminding viewers of the chain of events.

And boredom.

The empty hours allow the characters to learn about each other. The stress of the shutdown affects one couple to the point where Randy (Melanie Navarro) and her partner, Xavier (Mark Popejoy), loudly argue to the sound of breaking dishes. Alex and Zoe help diffuse the situation by knocking on the door — and ultimately learning about their neighbors.

Filmed primarily in Ravenna with a cast of Hollywood actors and some Nebraska talent, the production includes subtle references that central Nebraska audiences will understand. Zoe and Alex often verbally spar with each other. At one point Zoe shouts through the wall, “Oh, just watch ‘The Blacklist,’” a reference to the NBC series created by Kearney resident Jon Bokenkamp.

In another scene, a painting of The World Theatre hangs on an apartment wall.