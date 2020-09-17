'#MyCorona' film ties together Nebraska and California through Nebraska Coast Connection

KEARNEY — Crystal Carson understands the important of making connections when it comes to filmmaking.
She owes her role in the independent film, “#MyCorona,” to the Nebraska Coast Connection.
“My wonderful friend, Todd Nelson, started this group in California,” Carson said in an interview from her home in California. “He looked around when he got out here in the ’80s and noticed that NYU had a group, Penn State had a group — and UNL doesn’t. These groups all support each other in the industry so he started the Nebraska Coast Connection.”
The group supports people working in the entertainment industry with ties to Nebraska.
“Kirk Zeller is friends with Jon Bokenkamp and Jon Bokenkamp is friends with Todd Nelson,” Carson explained. “Through that connection I met Jon and I got hooked up with Kirk when he was casting the film. He wanted some of the actors to be from L.A. and from Nebraska.”
And the pandemic hit and most filmmaking shut down.
“When corona came through, that movie went on hold,” she said. “We were all just sitting around with Kirk and with Phil, who is the director. We were spit-balling ideas and came up with the idea of sequestering in the building in Ravenna and shoot a movie. That’s where ‘#MyCorona’ came from.”
Carson and the creative team intended to make a short film, maybe 25 pages worth of script.
“It just kept growing and growing into a full feature but we still shot it in the six days we planned for the short movie,” she said. “Nobody slept. That was crazy.”
Audiences can see the result of that effort during the premier screening of “#MyCorona” at 8 p.m. Saturday at The World Theatre Drive-In at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Admission is $20 per car in advance or $25 at the gate.
Carson and producer Zeller will participate in a talk-back session following the screening.
“It was so much fun to make and such a challenge,” Carson noted. “Everybody couldn’t have been nicer and more hard working. Team spirit just pulled it through.”
Born in Kearney, Carson moved as an infant to Lincoln where some of her family still lives. She moved to Hollywood to make a career as an actor.
“I did some small roles in A films and large roles in B films and then got cast on ‘General Hospital,’” she said. “I did that for three years under general contract and four years as a reoccurring role.”
Even during those early years, Carson helped her fellow cast members by coaching them. That soon turned in a career for her as an acting coach. Coaching allowed her to be more present with her daughter and her husband. Although she enjoys coaching, taking a role in a film helps Carson keep her skills sharp.
Zeller calls the film “the first corona rom-com.” The story, filmed in Ravenna at The Silicon Prairie Center, follows the occupants of an apartment building as they cope with the shutdowns and build relationships with people they rarely encountered during normal times.
The creative team decided to limit the personnel on the set to nine people to stay safe and reduce the chances of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
“That meant that you couldn’t have a wardrobe person there and a hair and a makeup person — and an actor, and the camera crew,” Carson said. “Everybody had to have a least three positions, if not more. On a union set you sit around and wait a lot. There was no sitting around on the set for ‘#MyCorona.’ We were always busy with something. And we were always challenging ourselves to be aware of everybody’s job. I think at one point I had six jobs. You can’t handle that by yourself. You had to be aware of that and help out.”
In addition to her on screen role, Carson lead rehearsals, tended to the wardrobe needs, kept notes for continuity and picked up the duties of assistant director.
“It was a lot,” she laughed. “But it was a lot of fun. There are probably so many mistakes in the movie but I hope the story is strong enough that viewers won’t notice the mistakes.”
