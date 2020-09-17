'#MyCorona' film ties together Nebraska and California through Nebraska Coast Connection

Zeller calls the film “the first corona rom-com.” The story, filmed in Ravenna at The Silicon Prairie Center, follows the occupants of an apartment building as they cope with the shutdowns and build relationships with people they rarely encountered during normal times.

The creative team decided to limit the personnel on the set to nine people to stay safe and reduce the chances of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

“That meant that you couldn’t have a wardrobe person there and a hair and a makeup person — and an actor, and the camera crew,” Carson said. “Everybody had to have a least three positions, if not more. On a union set you sit around and wait a lot. There was no sitting around on the set for ‘#MyCorona.’ We were always busy with something. And we were always challenging ourselves to be aware of everybody’s job. I think at one point I had six jobs. You can’t handle that by yourself. You had to be aware of that and help out.”

In addition to her on screen role, Carson lead rehearsals, tended to the wardrobe needs, kept notes for continuity and picked up the duties of assistant director.

“It was a lot,” she laughed. “But it was a lot of fun. There are probably so many mistakes in the movie but I hope the story is strong enough that viewers won’t notice the mistakes.”