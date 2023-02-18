KEARNEY – The Museum of Nebraska Art, in partnership with The World Theatre, presents “Song of the Sea,” the next movie in the Beyond the Lens series, on March 9.

Film has the ability to both reflect and connect humanity within the art of storytelling. Through the Beyond the Lens series, and in partnership with The World Theatre, MONA is excited to present a curated selection of films highlighting cultural, aesthetic and historical viewpoints.

At the center of each screening is MONA’s mission to be a platform for the arts, bringing people together and encouraging meaningful engagement.

The next film to be showcased is the internationally-celebrated animated fantasy, “Song of the Sea.” Originally released in 2014, “Song of the Sea” is the gorgeous retelling of a classic Irish folklore, and it takes the audience on a stunning experience of sight and sound.

'Song of the Sea' Showtime: 6:30 p.m. March 9 Location: World Theatre, 2318 Central Ave. Admission: Free and open to the public At-will donations welcome

“Song of the Sea” is the deeply emotional story of Ben, his little sister Saoirse and their lighthouse-keeping father, each internally grappling with anguish over the recent death of their mother.

As Ben and Saoirse embark on an imaginative journey across a fading world of ancient Celtic legend and magic, the storytellers ask: Will myth or reality help them find their way back home?

Created for the enjoyment of all generations, this memorable film is about sibling bonds, the respect of other’s emotions in times of grief and the process of literally and figuratively finding your voice.

Although this hand-drawn film received limited release, “Song of the Sea” garnered much critical acclaim – winning the Satellite Award for Best Animated or Mixed Media Feature; the European Film Award for Best Animated Feature Film; as well as nominations for Best Animated Feature at the 87th Academy Awards and 42nd Annie Awards.

In the spirit of “Song of the Sea,” MONA invites all families who attend to pick up a Celtic Knot take-home activity.