'It’s a Wonderful Life' fun facts ahead of annual Kearney showing

KEARNEY — This year’s annual showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at The World Theatre spans two days — mostly due to the calendar.

“When Christmas falls on a Sunday and we have a showing on Christmas Eve, rather than show a different Friday night movie, we just have two showings of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’” said Brad Driml, executive director of the Kearney Area Arts Council. “The last time we did this was in 2016. Both showings were well attended.”

The annual tradition of presenting the 1946 classic directed by Frank Capra began more than a decade ago. Driml, who began the tradition, notes that when the showing spans two days, it attracts different patrons.

“The folks who come on Friday night are probably not the ones who would come on Christmas Eve,” he said. “It’s interesting the people you see year after year. It’s their thing to do on Christmas Eve. And then you have other people who weren’t aware of the showing.”

Driml also finds that people come to the showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” who might not have family in town.

“To be honest, when I proposed this idea of showing the film in 2012, I didn’t know it would still be going 10 years later,” he said. “I wanted to start some sort of tradition on Christmas in Kearney — and we have 10 years under our belts. I don’t know if we’ll make it to 20, but this seems to be a favorite activity during the Christmas season.”

The Kearney Area Arts Council will present a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23-24 at The World Theatre. Admission to the show is free.

The plot of “It’s a Wonderful Life” freezes a moment in post-war America. The story revolves around the life of George Bailey as he doubts his impact on his family, friends and community. With the help of Clarence, an angel, George gets to see life without his contributions.

“When I watch the movie, I see a sense of post-WWII patriotism and optimism,” Driml said in a previous interview. “There’s an innocence that I don’t think was intentionally scripted into the show. That was America at the time. It makes you feel good and that’s what the film is really about.”

Driml believes that the point of the story can be boiled down to the difference each person makes in the world.

“Whether that’s paying for coffee for the person behind you in the drive thru or building a monument or curing a disease — everybody makes a difference, and that’s the ultimate message: Don’t take anything for granted,” he said.

A film like “It’s a Wonderful Life” can mean different things to different people.

“There’s baggage to it,” he noted. “And then when it’s a movie about a man considering suicide on Christmas Eve, that’s not a Judy Garland film by any stretch.”

After all these years, Driml still watches the movie.

“I streamed it on TV on the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend,” he said. “I took a picture of it and posted it on Facebook and somebody wrote, ‘That literally is your favorite movie, isn’t it.’ Yes, it is. I don’t know how many times I’ve watched that movie. I can’t tell you. For the dozens and dozens of times I’ve seen that film, the scene where Uncle Billy leaves the money in Potter’s lap wrapped in that newspaper, I still have to get up and leave the room. That scene bothers me so much. I don’t know why.”

After a decade of presenting the film, Driml still enjoys the movie and the people who come to view it.

“I enjoy being there and seeing the people come in,” he said. “We put out the buckets for a free will donation, and people are always very generous. People expect to pay, and when they see the buckets, people are very nice about throwing in money. And the movie attracts all ages. One year a friend came up to me and said, ‘My kids have never seen a black and white film before.’ Maybe they didn’t get the message of the movie, but they had a new experience.”

The showing helps bring together residents of the area as a community.

“There’s no class structure on Christmas Eve at that showing,” Driml said. “There’s no class structure at all. It’s not about wealth, it’s not about age, it’s not about ability, it’s not about intelligence — it’s just a bunch of folks getting together. And some folks have said to me, ‘I never saw that movie until I came and saw it at The World Theatre, and now I enjoy going every year.’ So we opened up some eyes to that movie.”

Facts and trivia about “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Length: 130 minutes

Release date: 1946

Working title: “The Greatest Gift”

Dorothy Parker worked on the script along with more than a half dozen other writers.

Movie set: The set took two months to build and included 75 buildings stretching over four acres in Encino, California.

The snow: The RKO Effects Department received a technical award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its invention of “snow” made by mixing a fire-fighting chemical with sugar and water.

The parents of James Stewart supplied a photograph of the actor at the age of six months to help decorate the Bailey home set.

Actor and producer Sheldon Leonard only agreed to play Nick the bartender so that he would have money to buy baseball tickets.