"80 for Brady" (PG-13 for brief strong language, some drug content and some suggestive references), comedy — Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Kelly Clarkson and Lily Tomlin star as a group of friends who made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Also features Tom Brady as Tom Brady. 98 minutes.

"Knock at the Cabin" (R for violence and language), horror, mystery, thriller — Director M. Night Shyamalan tells the story of a girl and her parents, taken hostage by armed strangers, who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. Stars Dave Bautista, Johnathan Groff and Rupert Grint. 100 minutes.

"A Man Called Otto" (PG-13 for mature thematic material involving suicide attempts, and language), comedy, drama — Tom Hanks stars as the ultimate grumpy neighbor who wants to kill himself until a young family moves in next door and changes him. Also features Julian Donahue as Beppo The Clown. Adapted from the novel, “A Man Called Ove,” by Fredrik Backman. 126 minutes.

"M3GAN" (PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong robotic language and a suggestive reference), horror, sci-fi, thriller — A futuristic doll, with a “3” for the “e,” designed to protect its owner, suddenly takes on human characteristics and decides to kill everybody. Directed by Gerard Johnstone. Features Amie Donald as M3gan. 102 minutes.

"Missing" (PG-13 for some strong violence, language, teen drinking and thematic material), drama, thriller — Directors Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick tell the story of a mother who goes missing while traveling internationally to Columbia. Her teenage daughter (Storm Reid) must use digital sleuthing to find her. 111 minutes.

"Plane" (R for violence and language), action, thriller — A pilot of a stricken airliner must land his damaged plane on a war-torn island, only to get most of his passengers abducted by rebels. The pilot seeks the help of an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI when the plane crash landed. It gets even more complicated from there. Directed by Jean-François Richet (“Blood Father”). 107 minutes.

"The Whale" (R for language, some drug use and sexual content), drama — Brendan Fraser plays Charlie, an overweight English teacher who longs to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Directed by Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan”). Also features Sadie Sink and Ty Simpkins. 117 minutes.