Bravo: At the movies

"Black Adam" (PG for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language) action, fantasy, sci-fi — Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam, a 5,000-year-old individual with powers bestowed by some Egyptian gods who decides to return to Earth to cause all kinds of problems. Also features Shiquita James as Ancient Worker. 124 minutes.

"The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 and 2" (Not rated) drama, history — After Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down, all 12 disciples (including newcomer Judas) are ready to follow him to the ends of the earth. But problems remain. Matthew wrestles with estrangement from his family. Andrew visits an imprisoned John the Baptist. Mary and the women must find a source of income. 160 minutes.

"Little Shop of Horrors" (1986) (PG-13 for vegetarian violence) comedy, horror, musical — Nerdy orphan Seymour Krelborn works at Mushnik’s, a flower shop in urban Skid Row. He harbors a crush on fellow co-worker Audrey Fulquard. The owner of the shop, Mr. Mushnik, berates him daily. After Seymour finds an unidentified plant which he calls Audrey II, his life begins to change. The plant seems to have a craving for blood and soon begins to sing for his supper. 94 minutes.

"The Menu" (R for strong/disturbing violent content for no good reason, language throughout and some sexual references) comedy, horror, thriller — A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult. Directed by Mark Mylod (“Game of Thrones”). 106 minutes.

"Spirited" (PG-13 for language, some suggestive material and thematic elements) — comedy, family, musical — Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds star in this re-re-remake of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, but with music. Directed by Sean Anders (“Sex Drive”). Also features Tracy Morgan as Voice of Yet-To-Come. 127 minutes.