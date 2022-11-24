 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bravo: At the movies

  • 0
Ralph Fiennes in "The Menu."

Ralph Fiennes in “The Menu.”

 ERIC ZACHANOWICH, SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES VIA TNS

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is easily the best of the Marvel Universe even though it’s way too long for its own good.

"Black Adam" (PG for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language) action, fantasy, sci-fi — Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam, a 5,000-year-old individual with powers bestowed by some Egyptian gods who decides to return to Earth to cause all kinds of problems. Also features Shiquita James as Ancient Worker. 124 minutes.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 and 2" (Not rated) drama, history — After Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down, all 12 disciples (including newcomer Judas) are ready to follow him to the ends of the earth. But problems remain. Matthew wrestles with estrangement from his family. Andrew visits an imprisoned John the Baptist. Mary and the women must find a source of income. 160 minutes.

"Little Shop of Horrors" (1986) (PG-13 for vegetarian violence) comedy, horror, musical — Nerdy orphan Seymour Krelborn works at Mushnik’s, a flower shop in urban Skid Row. He harbors a crush on fellow co-worker Audrey Fulquard. The owner of the shop, Mr. Mushnik, berates him daily. After Seymour finds an unidentified plant which he calls Audrey II, his life begins to change. The plant seems to have a craving for blood and soon begins to sing for his supper. 94 minutes.

People are also reading…

"The Menu" (R for strong/disturbing violent content for no good reason, language throughout and some sexual references) comedy, horror, thriller — A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult. Directed by Mark Mylod (“Game of Thrones”). 106 minutes.

"Spirited" (PG-13 for language, some suggestive material and thematic elements) — comedy, family, musical — Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds star in this re-re-remake of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, but with music. Directed by Sean Anders (“Sex Drive”). Also features Tracy Morgan as Voice of Yet-To-Come. 127 minutes.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Bravo: For whom the Mads Tolling

Bravo: For whom the Mads Tolling

A Grammy Award-winning musician will bring his quartet, Mads Tolling and the Mads Men, to Holdrege's The Tassel for “Cool Yule — A Nordic Holiday Celebration,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cheryl Burke says she would return to 'Dancing with the Stars' as a judge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News