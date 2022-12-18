Bravo: At the movies

• “Devotion” (PG-13 for strong language, some war action/violence and smoking), action, drama — Based on a true story, two U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Directed by J.D. Dillard (“Utopia”). Features Jonathan Majors as Jesse Brown. 139 minutes.

• “Home Alone” (1990) (PG for mild violence), comedy — Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin, a child mistakenly left behind when his family goes on vacation. He discovers that two burglars, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, have targeted the house, and Kevin must defend it at all costs. Directed by Chris Columbus (“Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”). 103 minutes.

• “I Heard the Bells” (not rated) — Known as America’s Poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow leads an idyllic life until the day his world is shattered by tragedy. With a nation divided by Civil War and his family torn apart, Henry puts down his pen, silenced by grief. But it’s the sound of Christmas morning that reignites the poet’s lost voice as he discovers the resounding hope of rekindled faith. 110 minutes.

• “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989) (PG-13 for sex references, mild violence and profanity), comedy — This classic Christmas comedy finds the Griswold family preparing for the holidays. Clark (Chevy Chase) manages to keep his holiday spirits high, even through obnoxious family guests and bad luck around the house. Directed by John Hughes (“Home Alone,” “Uncle Buck”). 97 minutes.

• “Violent Night” (R for strong bloody Christmas violence, language throughout, dashed dreams and some sexual references), action, comedy, crime, horror, thriller — David Harbour stars as Santa and comes to the rescue of a family attacked by a group of armed mercenaries on Christmas Eve. Also features Branden Fletcher as Krampus. 101 minutes.

• “Strange World” (PG for action/peril and some thematic problems) animation, action, family, fantasy — The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. Features the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu, Reed Buck and Alice Kina Diehl as Client #4. 102 minutes.