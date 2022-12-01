Bravo: At the movies

 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (PG for sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language) action, adventure, drama, fantasy, sci-fi, thriller — Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect the kingdom of Wakanda from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. Directed by Ryan Coogler (“Creed,” “Black Panther”). 124 minutes.

 Elf (2003) (PG for some rude humor and language) adventure, comedy, fantasy — Buddy (Will Ferrell) travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father. After being raised by elves, Buddy sees himself as an oversized elf and learns how to cope with the human world. Features James Caan, Bob Newhart, Zooey Deschanel, Ed Asner, Amy Sedaris and Leon Redbone. 97 minutes.

 The Menu (R for strong/disturbing violent content for no good reason, language throughout and some sexual references) comedy, horror, thriller — A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult. Directed by Mark Mylod (“Game of Thrones”). 106 minutes.

 Violent Night (R for strong bloody Christmas violence, language throughout, dashed dreams and some sexual references) action, comedy, crime, horror, thriller — David Harbour stars as a badass Santa who comes to the rescue of a family attacked by a group of armed mercenaries on Christmas Eve. Also features Branden Fletcher as Krampus. 101 minutes.

 Strange World (PG for action/peril and some thematic problems) animation, action, family, fantasy — The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. Features the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu, Reed Buck and Alice Kina Diehl as Client #4. 102 minutes.