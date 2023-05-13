KEARNEY — Jagger Methe started in theater by participating on the lighting crew, something her brother, Blaise Methe, did before he graduated from Kearney High School in 2018.

“I started during my freshman year on the lights crew,” she said. “That’s what I wanted to do, and that’s what my brother did. I was just following in his footsteps with technical theater.”

After quarantine, the stage manager asked Jagger, the daughter of Shevi and Greg Methe, if she would consider the role of assistant stage manager. Jagger agreed.

“That got me into the role of stage manager for the rest of my high school years, starting with my sophomore year,” she said.

Her most recent production, “We Will Rock You,” featured 200 lighting cues, 50 sound cues and 40 production cues, something that Jagger had to oversee — and make sure all went smoothly.

“We do a lot of the organizing of the stage productions,” said the Kearney High School senior about her role as stage manager. “We’re the right-hand man of the director. We fill in all the blocking for the characters while we’re in rehearsal. We take attendance. Part of my job was to make sure that everything, tech-wise, was organized as well.”

Jagger created rehearsal reports that communicated with each of the different tech areas.

While Jagger worked closely with the director of the musical, Vicky DeWald, director of theatre at Kearney High School, her role differed from an assistant director.

“An assistant director would make more artistic choices for the actors,” Jagger said, “concentrating on what mannerism that actors should use on stage. I mostly just wrote down what the directors told the actors to do.”

Jagger considers herself organized.

“I have master copies of everything I’ve used so I can just make a copy of it and write it down super-fast,” she said. “I take organized notes, and I’m also decently good at problem solving and I have good communication skills. Those are important when it comes to the job of the stage manager.”

Another role of the stage manager is to take over the show once the rehearsals finish and the performances begin.

“The directors have told me many times that once the show starts, it’s all me, it’s just the stage manager running the show,” Jagger said. “They say it’s my show at that point, which is pretty cool. It also comes with fixing the problems during the show. I have to solve them, by myself. I don’t get help from directors at all. That’s the most difficult part, but I can work pretty well under pressure.”

Jagger, a senior at Kearney High School, plans to use her theater skills while working with Crane River Theater over the summer. In the fall she will enroll at University of Nebraska Medical Center to prepare for a career as a pharmacy tech.

“There’s a lot of organization that goes into that as well,” Jagger said of working in a pharmacy.

After three years of taking on the role of a stage manager, Jagger acknowledges that she still loves lighting.

“You can really make or break a show with your choices in the lighting design,” she said.

Looking back on her career in technical theater, Jagger said she enjoyed the one act from her freshman year in 2019, “Requiem Atlantis.”

“The cast was really connected, and the story was amazing,” she noted. “The costumes were amazing, the lights, everything came together. I just overall loved that show.”

Beyond all the organization and technical requirements of theater, Jagger loves the sense of community that comes from creating a show.

“When we start, there are a lot of people who don’t know each other,” she said. “At the end of the season, they are fully connected and fully friends. I think that’s a great aspect about theater; it brings people from around the entire school together, in one room, making a giant show and making it a beautiful masterpiece we all worked on together. We can say it’s ours. And because we can say it’s ours, it gives us a sense of community and family. I think that’s amazing.”