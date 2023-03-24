KEARNEY — A series of events happened in unplanned succession that will result in Andrea Wendell Wheeler taking the podium to direct Handel’s “Messiah" for the second time in two years. She will raise her baton to signal the start of the concert at 7 p.m. on April 2 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

Last year she used her father’s score, containing many of his notes, to lead the Axtell Oratorio Society’s annual performance of the masterpiece written in 1741 by Frideric Handel.

“The last time he directed was in 2019,” she said in a phone interview from her home in Axtell. “And then COVID hit, and also my dad passed away. I used his score last year, but this year I’ll be using my own. I copied his score, and I use it for reference. I certainly don’t want to lose it because it is very precious.”

A musical tradition What: “Messiah,” presented by Axtell Oratorio Society. When: 7 p.m. April 2. Where: Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Admission: $20 general at the door; $15 in advance; and $10 for students K-12. Tickets available at: The Solid Rock, Kearney; Merryman Performing Arts Center; My Fair Lady, Holdrege; and Joy’s Floral, Minden. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren of J. Rodney Wheeler will act as usher audience during the concert. “They have done that through the years,” said Andrea Wendell Wheeler, director of the concert.

Her father, J. Rodney Wendell, began the tradition of performing the oratorio in 1958.

“This music is so powerful,” Wheeler said. “The oratorio is straight from the Scriptures. It’s looked upon as a sacred classic.”

Wheeler grew up in south central Nebraska. She spent her teaching career in Michigan and returned to central Nebraska to be with her father. After her father’s death, Wheeler decided to continue the springtime tradition of performing “Messiah” with the Axtell Oratorio Society.

This year’s performance will feature two of the singers, Carol Wells and Clark Abrahamson, who sang during the first concert more than six decades ago.

Wheeler recognizes the power of hearing the music on a casual basis. She understands the joy that comes from active listening, something that allows listeners to discover the music as it unfolds.

For the musicians, they often lose that sense of novelty, only to find it replaced with a deeper connection to the power of the composition.

“We practice the music, and we think about it — and then I am so fortunate because I get to hear everyone pull it together,” Wheeler said. “I teared up with emotion when we practice on Sunday because the choir sang with such beautiful musicianship. Their hearts are completely in it. It is powerful.”

The concert will feature a choir of 60 voices and an orchestra of 25 musicians.

“We have four wonderful soloists,” Wheeler said. “And that’s what’s so great about this piece of music; you’ll hear soloists between the choruses. It’s beautiful music with such a wide variety.”

The orchestra includes many area musicians with decades of experience performing “Messiah.” Dean Haist will perform on trumpet, Dave Klein will contribute to the bass section and violinist Connie Moon will handle the concertmaster duties. Wheeler also acknowledged the contributions of the board of directors of the Axtell Oratorio Society.

“They have certainly kept it going for so many years,” she said.

While many performers return year after year, Wheeler also recognizes the importance of new performers who are helping to keep the tradition alive.

“It’s wonderful that we have people coming from different communities, too,” she said. “I like that a lot. They have the same passion for the music as the longtime singers.”

For audience members who might stay home and listen to the music on a high-end stereo system, Wheeler believes that a live performance offers something different.

“I’m not a scientist, but I believe there is an energy in the music,” she said. “And there’s something very special about gathering together as a group to hear music. We learned that lesson during the pandemic. Also consider that you’re hearing the music of almost 100 individuals, coming together as one. And there’s magic in that.”

The performance will include a reception following the concert which will give audience members a chance to connect with the performers.