KEARNEY – It’s all about the donations.

“There’s no cover charge but, obviously, donations are very much appreciated because that’s why we’re doing this; to build up the account of the M.I.K.E. Foundation,” said Steve Main, a Kearney-based musician and member of the foundation, along with his wife, Lori Main. “We haven’t been able to have a fundraiser in the last couple of years. The funds are lower than they’ve ever been since the organization has existed.”

Musicians Investing Kindness and Energy, better known as the M.I.K.E. Foundation, raises funds to help financially struggling musicians in central Nebraska. Named after singer/songwriter Mike Adams who lived and worked in Kearney and died in 2015, the group will host an event featuring four bands from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Eagles Club. Admission is by donation.

Bands include:

6 p.m. — Tri-City Trio.

7 p.m. — A Side of Blues.

8 p.m. — Relevant.

9 p.m. — Nate Keim.

“A special guest artist will be performing with the second band, A Side of Blues,” Steve said. “His name is Jeff Jenkins, and he was the former professor of jazz at the University of Colorado. He’ll be playing piano at a very, very high level, especially in the jazz scene.”

Patrons can order dinner at the Eagles Club. The fundraising event will also include raffles.

“Another thing we’re doing this year that is sort of special is that I’ve written a song,” Steve noted. “The song will be played with a video to honor and remember musicians from the Kearney area who have passed away, sort of like how the Grammy’s do. They’ll play a song that shows a performer along with dates of birth and death. We’re doing the same thing. The name of the song is ‘Lost Along the Way.’”

Steve believes that the willingness of people in Nebraska to recognize and honor musicians demonstrates the values that music lovers have for the arts.

“We’re good people,” he said. “We’re the best people in the country, I think. I’ve lived in Kansas City, Des Moines and some different places, but I keep coming back to good ol’ Kearney, Nebraska. The people are awesome.”

The M.I.K.E. Foundation started seven years ago after the death of Adams.

“We provide funds when we find a musician who runs into unexpected medical bills, funeral expenses or dental bills,” Main said. “We have purchased instruments for students who couldn’t afford their own instruments. We started college funds for the young children of a band director who passed away. It does a lot of good for the musical community.”

Steve calls the musicians of central Nebraska “a family.”

“When you go to some of the other towns around Nebraska, they have a different feeling,” he said. “Kearney is a more artistic community that supports the arts as a whole, more so than many towns in Nebraska.”

Lori takes a long view of the work of the M.I.K.E. Foundation to assist area musicians.

She said, “We are not smart enough to find a cure for cancer, we don’t have the solution to world peace and we can’t end world hunger, but if we can help people in our little corner of the world, then we’ve made a positive difference.”

And for Steve and Lori Main, that difference starts with music.

“All of the musicians are donating their time and talents,” Steve said. “And two or three of them have been recipients of assistance when they needed it.”

To learn more about the event and the M.I.K.E. Foundation, including how to make a donation, search Facebook.