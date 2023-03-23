KEARNEY — Erinn Dearth created the stage show, “Letters From Home,” more than a decade ago at the urging of her father.

“My dad had the idea to start ‘Letters From Home’ during a Sunday night dinner,” Dearth said while traveling on tour with the show in Michigan. “He basically said we should do a show for veterans. That was in 2010. We started doing an Andrews Sisters tribute show, mostly for WWII veterans. The show has grown so much from there.”

Based on the USO shows that entertained troops in the early 1940s, “Letters From Home” features singing and tap dancing by Dearth and Dan Beckmann. Both performers have a history of working with Crane River Theater in Kearney.

“The show has encompassed a lot more, including Vietnam veterans,” Dearth said. “Our show now is based quite a bit on the music from that time, which is really, really cool. It’s an awesome tribute to those who have served, but it’s also a history lesson — and a good time for everyone.”

Steve Barth, executive artistic director of the theater, wanted to bring the show to Kearney.

“It honors veterans and active military service members and their families,” Barth said. "Many different artists have joined her on stage throughout the years in the production. During the last couple of years, the show featured Dan Beckmann because they are now engaged to be married. They travel the country with the show.”

The duo plans to perform “Letters From Home” in every state throughout the country. When Dearth and Beckmann finish this year’s tour, they will have performed the show more than a thousand times since 2010.

“Over the pandemic they had time to organize and get the show ready so they could make that happen,” Barth said about the national tour. “They wanted to expand the horizons of the show by honoring not only WWII veterans, but Vietnam veterans and all active military members. They’ve incorporated a lot of additional music. Now they have songs from the '70s, and they encapsulate a broader range of veterans and service members — and the music that goes along with that.”

“Letters From Home” will make a stop in Kearney for a 7 p.m. show March 29 at The World Theatre. Although tickets are currently sold out, Barth created a waiting list for patrons interested in seeing the production.

Dearth and Beckmann performed “Letters From Home” in Kearney in 2020.

“It’s inspired by the USO shows,” Barth said. “Even those shows have evolved over the years. They incorporated a lot of new comedy and a lot of new songs to the production. Those who saw it in 2020 at Yanney Park are going to see an entirely new show this time.”

Over the years Dearth said she has seen the end of a generation of audience members. A decade ago, most were from the generation that fought in WWII. Now most audience members are Baby Boomers.

“We’ve seen a big change during the last few years,” she said. “When we first started doing this show, we were in a much more patriotic time. There was a lot more togetherness, I would say, when we started doing this more than 12 years ago. As time goes on and time gets shifted, we still want to honor veterans, but we also want to shift our focus to positive energy and to explore what we think patriotism is — which is community and family and the beautiful places we sing about in our show. And we’ve learned that politics and patriotism aren’t the same things.”

Performing one show in each state allows Dearth and Beckmann to see a wide spectrum of America, Barth noted.

“They decided to do a 50-state tour with one stop in each state,” he said. “They’ve found that every audience is different, and they love to engage directly with audiences.”

Using a USO-style show with comedy lets them create a different show each time.

“Erinn and Dan have both performed in Kearney a number of times,” Barth said. “They both live off of the energy of the audience they receive in the live performances. When they get the opportunity to actually have direct involvement with the audience, watch out. By celebrating and honoring the veterans, they love that engagement they get back.”

Audience members can read a blog by Dearth and Beckmann about their adventures at LettersFromHomeSingers.com. The blog features highlights from the shows as well as photographs of some of the veterans who have attended the shows. Most recently, the duo performed in St. Louis, working their way west across the country.

“During the show, inevitably some veteran gets kissed on the head by Erinn and ends up with red lipstick on their head or cheek,” Barth added. “And then Dan usually threatens to do the same thing. But it’s that direct engagement with the audience that makes each performance so unique and unforgettable.”

While each show keeps the same framework of music, the performers mix it up with comedy between the songs.

“They love how each audience brings new material for them,” he said. “For the performers, it never gets old.”

Lining up the tour to perform in each state took a great deal of preparation.

“Now that they have it all lined up, it’s a wonderful way that the show transcends theater,” Barth said. “It brings a lot of new people to the theater. Veterans might have had the opportunity to see a USO show while serving, but how often do you get that once you’re no longer in the service? There’s a lot of nostalgia that comes with the show.”

As for performing in Nebraska, Barth knows why the duo decided to perform in Kearney.

“How cool is it that Kearney can be the Nebraska stop?” Barth said. “We get that by knowing Erinn and Dan. By stopping in all 50 states, they get to play some big cities and even small ones like Kearney. We’re really grateful that they’re coming here. And performing at The World Theatre is especially meaningful.”