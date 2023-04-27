KEARNEY — Leslie Means recognizes a good story when she hears it.

“I’m super naïve when I start projects,” she said. “Even before I started the website, I knew what makes a good story and I truly believe everyone has a good story to share. With the book, we knew these were good stories. There are titles on our website like ‘God Gave Me Sons,’ ‘God Made a Grandma,’ that do so well. They have hundreds of thousands of views.”

While working on the book, Means had a firm idea about the title.

“I still have the text messages,” she said. “I told our team and they were like, 'Oh, my gosh, that’s a good book.' So now to see people agreeing with me, I’m glad because I didn’t want to be wrong.”

Readers in central Nebraska know Means from her regular column in the Hub. She has written about the project, “So God Made a Mother: Tender, Proud, Strong, Faithful, Known, Beautiful, Worthy, and Unforgettable — Just Like You,” for several years. On April 18, Tyndale Momentum released the 320-page book.

“It’s full of about 90 heart-felt contributor stories from women across the globe,” Means said. “I lead the reader through each chapter. Each chapter is broken up into descriptions of mothers. So, we have ‘God Made a Mother Tender,’ ‘God Made a Mother Strong,’ ‘Faithful,’ ‘Proud.’ We jokingly say that if you are a mother or know a mother or have a mother, this book is for you. It touches on every emotion that women feel throughout motherhood.”

Whether you have babies or loss or teens or your children are now adults — Means recognizes the core, heartfelt connections that will appeal to every reader.

“I love ‘heartfelt,’” she said. “I’m a fan of the heartfelt stuff, but it’s not all that. There’s some hard stuff in there, too. Not everybody has a great relationship with their mother. There is stuff about losing kids. This book is filled with real-life, raw, vulnerable content. And it’s incredible.”

Means founded the website, HerViewFromHome.com in 2012. The mission statement includes, “Faith-based without telling you what to think or feel. Funny, but not at the expense of others. Brave, but not only for the sake of getting attention. Support to any woman/mother out there, regardless of the mistakes we make.”

The website features stories from women writers on topics such as motherhood, marriage, kids, faith and grief.

Amy Weatherly, coauthor of the national bestseller “I’ll Be There (But I’ll Be Wearing Sweatpants),” said of the book, “I think you’ll be able to pick this book up at any stage of your life and find little pieces of yourself in it, and that’s a powerful thing. These stories, they hold us close.”

Means noted the diverse backgrounds of the writers in her book.

“These women who write in here are completely different,” she said. “They have a very diverse background and they have all kinds of beliefs and they live in different parts of the country — different parts of the world, even. And yet we’re all so similar in that we all want to be the best mom, wife, friend, sister we can be. We want that connection. Whatever story they are reading, readers will feel that in the book.”

Means appeared on the Tamron Hall Show in New York City, produced and distributed by Disney Media Distribution.

“They flew us into New York City,” Means said. “They picked us up and there was the green room, hair, make-up — the whole thing. I’m like holy buckets, this is tons better than local TV. A girl could get used to that.”

“So God Made a Mother” has sold well. Means said the book ranked 19th on new releases on Amazon.

“Just the fact that we’ve been hitting charts and — you know, I’m a central Nebraska kid, so to see this doing so well and to think it started in my closet in central Nebraska, it is pretty surreal,” she said.

Means opened the submission process to writers featured on the website, HerViewFromHome. She received about 500 submissions and had to narrow it down to less than a hundred.

“That was really difficult,” she said. “But we wanted to make sure that every piece was relatable to every person. That’s what it came down to; that every piece could be read by everyone and that they would feel something, even if they weren’t going through the same thing as that story. We truly could have published another three books with all the content we had coming in.”

Means hopes to keep publishing additional books with the same format.

The idea of faith features prominently in the book. Means said she looks for stories that share the journeys of faith.

“This is not a teaching or preaching type of book,” she said. “That has always been important to me. I feel that anybody should be able to share their story, whatever it is. There shouldn’t be any restrictions on that. That’s your story, and I don’t want anybody else to be told how to feel.”

The stories of different faiths help keep the book relatable, Means believes.

In the next several months Means will sign books at personal appearances, although she tends to avoid situations where a speech is required.

“I think I’m doing a bunch of things coming up, although I’m not real sure,” she said. “I think there’s something at the Solid Rock. But I told you that I don’t like to speak, so I’m not going to stand up there and speak to everybody. I hope people will just come with questions and we’ll have a conversation, wherever I’m at.”

Means certainly sees herself as a friend, someone who listens instead of giving advice.

“I am not a self-help, do-these-five-things type of person,” she said. “And that’s what I love about the book, too, it’s not that either. I’m not an expert at anything. If anybody gets up there and claims they are an expert, I think they’re full of it. Let’s have a conversation and not tell people how to do things. But through telling their stories, that’s how they are helping other people.”