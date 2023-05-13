MINDEN — Grace Lee, a senior at Minden High School, knows who helped her achieve success on stage.

“I owe it to my coaches and teammates for pushing me so I could go to that level when it comes to acting,” she said. “State One Act was just an absolutely amazing experience for all of us. I definitely would not have been able to push myself, and really up the level of the play, had it not been for their support and their willingness to help others succeed as well.”

Grace also includes the support of her parents, Danielle and Aaron Lee of Minden.

“Between my coaches, my teammates and also my parents, for being so supportive throughout the season, I really owe my success to all of them,” she added.

That success came when the Nebraska School Activities Association named Grace as the Outstanding Female Performer in Class B competition on Dec. 8 in Norfolk.

Grace, 18, began her theater career in fifth grade while living with her family in Reno, Nevada.

“I had never heard of ‘One Act’ before,” she said. “I was like, I don’t know what that is. I was only familiar with full-length productions. During my freshman year, I didn’t do any acting. I was pretty shy. I was at a school where the seniors get the lead roles and everyone else is in the ensemble. It didn’t matter how good they were.”

Grace decided not to even try.

After moving to Minden, she decided to give theater a try — at the urging of the theater coach, Jeffery Horner.

“He said, ‘You should really try it; it’s for everyone, and everyone has a role,’” Grace said. “I liked that concept.”

She began getting involved in theater in her sophomore year.

“It was a great experience,” she said.

While most other performers focus on their lines, Grace tries to emphasize the interaction between the characters.

“I try to help other people build up their characters because that helps me build up my own character,” she said. “When I can actually interact with them, as if I’m having a real conversation with them, that helps everybody.”

Grace plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where she will study political science and sound technology in hopes of pursuing a law degree specializing in entertainment law. While Grace doubts she will have time to be involved in the theater productions at UNK, she will always value the lessons she learned on stage.

“A lot of lawyers are very good actors or actresses,” she laughed. “That’s because they can take an idea and run with it, almost like a whole improv game.”

A background in theater also helps with confidence, Grace noted.

“Being able to step up in front of a group of people and talk confidently and passionately about something, without repercussion or judgment, that’s important,” she said. “When you’re up on stage, giving a presentation, you don’t really think about that — when you get used to it. I’m ‘doing me’ and I’m up here and a part of what’s happening on stage. That’s kind of the same thing in law. The lawyers are focused on the judge, not the audience.”

Theater has also helped Grace become adapted to different people and different characters.

“I think it makes you want to reach out, socially, more,” she said. “That’s helped me get introduced to new people and learn how to adapt to putting myself out there, as a person, instead of staying reserved. Theater has opened my shell a little bit. It’s helped me be a better person.”