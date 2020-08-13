KEARNEY — Kylie Frey sums up her childhood with this statement: “I grew up rodeoin’.”
Originally from Opelousas, Louisiana, she spent her formative years on the rodeo circuit.
“I grew up tying up goats and roping cows,” she said in an interview from her home in Nashville. “I was a rodeo queen. And because of that I was exposed to all of the music that was playing when I was going down the road to the rodeo. I listened to a lot of Chris LeDoux and a lot of what was on the radio at the time — and a lot of ‘80s country.”
With all those influences, Frey found her music tastes moving toward strong female voices like Wynonna Judd, The Dixie Chicks and Shania Twain.
“That definitely comes out in my live show, for sure,” she added.
Frey will bring her quintet to Kearney for a 21-and-older performance at Joe’s Honky Tonk at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $15 in advance.
“When people ask, ‘Why country music?,’ I respond that it was never a choice,” she said. “It was the way I grew up. It was who I am. It just ‘was.’”
Following two top 10s on the Texas Regional Radio Report Chart and her first No. 1 “Rodeo Man,” Frey relocated to Nashville to pursue country music professionally and aligned with Grammy winner Paul Worley for her world debut in 2017.
She released the acclaimed Rogers collaboration, “Too Bad,” which was her second No. 1 on the Texas Regional Radio Report Charts. She followed that with “Ain’t Enough Beer” in 2018.
Frey noted that her show is the first ticketed event since the venue in Kearney changed its name to Joe’s Honky Tonk.
“I’m excited to get to know the people of Kearney,” she said. “Fans will hear some throwbacks of my influences of Shania Twain and even some fun country-takes on a Cyndi Lauper tune. I’ll get to introduce my music to the people of Kearney. It’ll be a good time.”
Frey’s band includes electric guitar, bass, drums, fiddle and a second guitar player.
“I also play acoustic guitar throughout the set,” she said, “but I’m a big fan of big acoustic guitars. That’s very much a part of my sound. It’s nice to have an extra guitar player to fill in the acoustic part of the sound, rather than just having another electric guitar in your face the entire time.”
Frey also enjoys the sound of a fiddle.
“That is one of those instruments that when it’s good, it’s really good — but it takes a really talented person behind the fiddle to really do it justice,” she said. “I have a couple of awesome girls in my band that I bring along with me. They’re also great friends of mine. It’s nice traveling with some ladies and bringing some different flavor to these country shows.”
Adding female voices also helps define Frey’s sound.
“It gives us a bigger sound as far as the harmonies are concerned,” she said.
At this point in her career, Frey writes several songs each day. She never knows where the songs will lead, but she writes them nonetheless.
“We were writing a song the other day and I said, ‘Shoot, songwriting is fun,’” she recalled. “’It’s so much fun I’d do it for free’ — wait a minute, I am.”
The songs that stick with Frey come from real stories and experiences in her life.
“That’s what I try to focus on,” she said. “My rodeo background comes out a lot in my songs. I just try to make people dance and make them feel something in the end.”