Kearney's Home & Builders Show to feature more than 80 vendors, wildlife presentations

Watch as volunteers from Kearney’s building professions sanded and assembled 2,000 parts into 50 kid-sized toolboxes and filled them with coloring books, crayons and building blocks.

KEARNEY – Each year, The Kearney Area Builder’s Association gathers businesses from the area to provide three important things to individuals wishing to improve their homes — ideas, information and inspiration.

This year’s Home and Builders Show opens on Friday and continues through Sunday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds with more than 80 registered vendors.

Home & Builders Show

Cary DeBoer of DeBoer Outdoor Power of Hastings is one of the vendors who attend the Home & Builders Show beginning on Friday and closing on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Hours are:

■ 1-7 p.m. Friday.

■ 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.

■ 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $5. Ages 12 and younger will be admitted at no charge.

The event will also feature educational presentations by Wildlife Encounters, a group based in Greta. Wildlife Encounters seeks to educate audiences by bringing live animals to groups. The website explains, “Our programs are based on the core value of connecting the next generation to our natural world. Engaging students in wildlife conservation and environmental education fosters compassion for all animals and the responsible use of our natural resources, resulting in responsible citizens of our planet.”

Home & Builders Show

With a goal of connecting future generations with wildlife, Wildlife Encounters will bring live animals to Kearney as part of the Home & Builders Show with presentations on Saturday and Sunday.

Presentations are scheduled for:

■ 11 a.m. Saturday.

■ 1 p.m. Saturday.

■ 3 p.m. Saturday.

■ 5 p.m. Saturday.

■ 1 p.m. Sunday.

■ 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission to the sessions is included in the cost of admission to the Home & Builders Show.

