Kearney's Home & Builders Show to feature more than 80 vendors, wildlife presentations

KEARNEY – Each year, The Kearney Area Builder’s Association gathers businesses from the area to provide three important things to individuals wishing to improve their homes — ideas, information and inspiration.

This year’s Home and Builders Show opens on Friday and continues through Sunday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds with more than 80 registered vendors.

Hours are:

■ 1-7 p.m. Friday.

■ 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.

■ 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $5. Ages 12 and younger will be admitted at no charge.

Be inspired What: Kearney Home & Builders Show presented by Kearney Area Builders Association When: 1-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday Where: Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N Admission: $5; free to ages 12 and younger Contact: www.BuildKearney.com

The event will also feature educational presentations by Wildlife Encounters, a group based in Greta. Wildlife Encounters seeks to educate audiences by bringing live animals to groups. The website explains, “Our programs are based on the core value of connecting the next generation to our natural world. Engaging students in wildlife conservation and environmental education fosters compassion for all animals and the responsible use of our natural resources, resulting in responsible citizens of our planet.”

Presentations are scheduled for:

■ 11 a.m. Saturday.

■ 1 p.m. Saturday.

■ 3 p.m. Saturday.

■ 5 p.m. Saturday.

■ 1 p.m. Sunday.

■ 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission to the sessions is included in the cost of admission to the Home & Builders Show.