KEARNEY — Devin Jaffe, executive director and founder of Nature’s Educators, considers raptors as creatures helping with “free pest control.”

“They are eating the animals that would be eating our crops,” she said in an interview from Florence, Colorado. “All animals have a place in the ecosystem and all animals have a niche they need to fulfill, but as far as humans are concerned, raptors are helping us maintain agriculture. It’s fantastic that hawks and owls are eating mice and rats, pests that might be coming in to grain stores and eating corn and other grains. That provides a free service for our farmers which I think is fantastic.”

Raptors also help prevent the spread of disease by culling weaker animals.

“If we think about a hawk sitting in a tree and there are two rabbits underneath, imagine that one of them is sick and the other one is healthy,” Jaffe said. “Most likely a hawk will catch the sick one because that rabbit is moving slowly.”

Capturing a slow-moving rabbit requires less energy for a hawk or eagle.

“If that rabbit had something like tularemia, which is also known as rabbit fever and is also zoonotic, which means that humans can get it, that hawk has now prevented the rest of the rabbits from getting sick — and potentially even humans,” Jaffe said.

Nature lovers can learn more about birds of prey during a live raptor presentation presented by Nature’s Educators and Kearney Public Library at 6:45 p.m. May 4 at the library. Jaffe will bring along raptors as part of the event. Admission is free.

Staff members from Nature’s Educators, a nonprofit organization based in Colorado, travel throughout the area giving talks about raptors. Jaffe studied wildlife management at Hastings College and graduated in 2008 before moving to Colorado. Nature’s Educators works with groups like Raptor Conservation Alliance Nebraska, formerly known as Raptor Recovery Nebraska.

Raising awareness of birds of prey helps drive policy decisions that, in turn, help humans better manage our resources.

Jaffe uses owl pellets as an example. Owls regurgitate the undigested parts of their meals. Dissecting the pellets can help researchers better understand the diet of owls.

“We’re taking apart these owl pellets, and it helps us identify which small animals are living in the area,” she said. “It’s a lot easier to go out and scoop up some owl pellets, dig through them and identify the pieces and parts of their meal than it is to go out and identify all species of mice living in a field or the species of ground squirrels in an area.”

An additional aspect of the experience of seeing raptors in person comes from a simple desire.

“Another neat thing about observing these birds is having a greater appreciation for Mother Nature and the world we’re living in,” Jaffe said. “It’s incredible to be able to see these birds happily living in an ecosystem. Having a great respect and understanding of these animals will help us have a better understanding of how to conserve them, as well as the wild places these animals need to live in. That’s what our organization focuses on: getting individuals excited to learn about the wildlife we live with and around.”

Seeing birds of prey up close can also help adults and children appreciate the size and grandeur of the animals.

“We want to see the ‘awe’ in people’s eyes,” she said. “Having that greater understanding and experience — and a more personal connection — means that people will be more inclined to conserve the space around them.”