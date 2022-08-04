Kearney Public Library events include trivia, genealogy

All events at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted.

Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9.m., today. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. for a chance at a prize drawing. This month’s topic: Original Sources by Britannica.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Monday. Read a variety of books, meet new people and come and discuss a new book each month. August’s book: “House of Sticks.”

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Tuesday. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Brown Bag History Series — Noon-1:30 p.m., Wednesday. Lina Homberger Cordia will present “Invisible Futboleras.” The program features various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event. Presented by Kearney Public Library and UNK History Dept.

Writer’s Block — noon, Aug. 11. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Aug. 16. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Aug. 16. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30 p.m., Aug. 16. The theme for August: “Life Finds a Way: A Jurassic Park/World Quiz.” Register in advance.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Aug. 22. “Grease” (PG). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Aug. 23. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Writer’s Block — noon, Aug. 25. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

B.Y.O.B.B Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Aug. 26. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: “Biographies & Memoirs.”

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Aug. 30. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9.m., Sept. 1. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. for a chance at a prize drawing. This month’s topic: Mango Languages.

Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Sept. 1. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Library closed — Sept. 4-5.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Sept. 6. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Get Crafty: Magnets — 3:45 p.m., Sept. 1. Make heart shaped refrigerator magnets. For ages 6-13. Registration required.

Writer’s Block — noon, Sept. 8. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Sept. 12. Read a variety of books, meet new people and come and discuss a new book each month. September’s book: “Island of Sea Women.”

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Sept. 13. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Brown Bag History Series — Noon-1:30 p.m., Sept. 14. Nathan Tye will present a program on a local historical topic. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event. Presented by Kearney Public Library and UNK History Dept.

Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Sept. 15. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 15. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Sept. 19. “Mamma Mia” (PG-13). For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Sept. 20. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Sept. 20. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30 p.m., Sept. 20. The theme for September: “80s & 90s Hit Flicks: A John Hughes Movies Quiz.” Register in advance.

Writer’s Block — noon, Sept. 22. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 22. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Sept. 27. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sept. 29. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Sept. 30. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Historical fiction.

Movie Musical Monday — 6:30 p.m., Oct. 3. “The Greatest Showman, rated PG. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 4. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Tech Trivia Thursdays — 9 a.m.-9.m., Oct. 6. Find a trivia question on the library’s Facebook page using “Tech Tool of the Month.” Email the answer to Sarah at shaack@kearneygov.org by 9 p.m. for a chance at a prize drawing. This month’s topic: Original Sources by Britannica.

Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Oct. 6. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 6. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Open Book Club — 6:30-8 p.m., Oct. 10. Read a variety of books, meet new people and come and discuss a new book each month. October’s book: “Winter Garden.”

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 11. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Brown Bag History Series — Noon-1:30 p.m., Oct. 12. Monthly presenters will focus on various historical topics. Patrons are invited to bring lunch to the event. Presented by Kearney Public Library and UNK History Dept.

Writer’s Block — noon, Oct. 13. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 13. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 18. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Genealogy Quest — 2 p.m., Oct. 18. Volunteers from the Buffalo County Historical Society and the library will assist in digging into your ancestral past.

Pub Quiz @ Cunningham’s Journal — 7:30 p.m., Oct. 18. The theme for October: “To Boldly Go: A Star Trek Quiz.” Register in advance.

Legos at the Library — 3:45 p.m., Oct. 20. Design and build your own creations. The library supplies the Lego pieces. Just bring your imagination.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 20. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 25. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

Writer’s Block — noon, Oct. 27. This group, for writers of all abilities, meets twice a month. Guest leaders will join the group periodically. Patrons can bring their own lunch to the event.

Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 27. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.

B.Y.O.B. Book Club — 10:30 a.m., Oct. 28. Share your favorite books and listen to recommendations from other readers. For patrons 16 and older. Register in advance. This month’s theme: Mysteries & Thrillers.