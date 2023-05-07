KEARNEY — Duane Bierman wants to put a little tradition in the summer lineup of music at the new Harmon Park Sonotorium stage.

“We’re hoping for a traditional, summer city band fare — marches, popular tunes, medleys from musicals and movies, soloists, guest conductors — a wide variety of what someone might think of as summer band fare,” he said. “Right now it’s all volunteer and the equipment and materials are being donated through Kearney High School and UNK. We’re going to use the UNK band room as rehearsal space, and Kearney High will provide music stands, chairs and percussion equipment.”

Bierman, along with Nathan LeFeber and Brian Alber, have planned a four-concert season for the Kearney Municipal Band in June. Bierman and Alber both teach music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and LeFeber teaches at Kearney High School.

“We’ve put out a call for players,” said Bierman. “We have a Google form that people can fill out. It’s basically a call to anyone who is a high school freshman and up, who plays a band instrument and wants to play.”

No auditions are required.

Concerts featuring the Kearney Municipal Band are scheduled at 7 p.m. at the Harmon Park Sonotorium for:

June 1.

June 8.

June 15.

June 22.

Admission to all the performances is free.

Did someone say free? What: Kearney Municipal Band season. When: June 1, June 8, June 15 and June 22. Where: Sonotorium at Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave. Admission: Free.

Dan Frizane founded a summer band several years ago and presented concerts at Harmon Park and also performed in several parades. Bierman wanted to keep that tradition alive.

“Nathan at Kearney High is the one who contact both myself and Brian,” Bierman said. “The three of us put our heads together. Dan had to retire because of health concerns. We have an opportunity to keep this going. With 37,000 people in Kearney and a nice Sonotorium stage, we really should keep this thing going if at all possible.”

Future plans include establishing an executive board to help with the administrative side of the organization.

“The three of us have various experiences with things like this over the years, but our goal for this season is to get it off the ground and get an organization going,” Bierman said. “We’re going to start an executive board where we have people helping us who are band members and also might be experts in marketing and advertising. We designed a logo, and we have permission from the city to be called what we are. We didn’t just want to call ourselves the ‘municipal’ band and have the city say, wait a minute.”

Every aspect of the Kearney Municipal Band is voluntary.

“There’s no money involved in this at any point,” Bierman said.

When it comes to recruiting musicians, Bierman notes the advantage of organizing the band with educators in the lead.

“This is really fun,” he said. “Between the three of us, we know almost every band musician in the Tri-Cities: current students, former students, colleagues, professionals, community members we’ve played with over the years. It’s really been fun to get together and brainstorm who we want to invite as soloists and guest conductors. We came up with this amazing list of wonderful musicians. And everybody is doing this because they love to do it. That’s the beauty of this.”

The directors intend to mix fun and solid musicianship as hallmarks of the Kearney Municipal Band.

“As we’ve been reaching out to all these people — to just play in the band, appear as soloists or as guest conductors — we’ve received 100% positive reaction,” Bierman said. “There’s a good desire among the community of musicians to do something like this. The three of us have been around long enough that we’re established and people know what they are going to get when they sign on with us.”

When it comes to limits, the size of the stage will put a cap on the number of performers.

“We feel like we’re in a good place to put together a high-quality product, hopefully right out of the gate,” he said. “The thing that makes us sad is that the stage is only so big. We’d like to take anybody who wanted to play, but we’re going to have to create a balanced instrumentation and that means that some people who want to play aren’t always going to get to play.”

Bierman estimates that 50 musicians can fit comfortably on the stage at Harmon Park.

“With concerts on Thursday nights, we’ll have one rehearsal on the previous Tuesday for an hour and a half at the UNK band room,” he said. “Basically everybody gets one run through with each tune, we stop to address a couple spots and that’s it. The people who play in this band are going to need to be able to turn around and sight read pretty well and have another day between rehearsal and performance to practice on their own.”

Bierman has high hopes for the summer band.

“Who knows where it can go?” he asked. “There are certain municipalities across the country that actually use a portion of the city taxes to fund a municipal band in the summertime. We just want to make something that the city and the community will be proud of.”