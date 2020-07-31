KEARNEY — The Kearney Concert Association has modified its upcoming 2020-21 concert season with an unprecedented eight concerts.
“Due to COVID-19 issues, all of the concerts scheduled for the fall of 2020 are being postponed until approximately the same dates in 2021,” KCA President Rick Mitchell said. “The concerts scheduled for February through May of 2021 will run as scheduled.”
The normal KCA season has five concerts, however, the 2020-21 season, was scheduled to include a bonus sixth concert, and with the two 2019 replacement concerts, it will be an eight-concert season. New members joining still will pay only the regular adult season membership of $50. Students can get a season membership for $25 and family memberships are $110.
Mitchell said that at $50, the season will cost only $6.25 per concert for adults.
Two concerts of the 2019-20 season had to be canceled in March and April. To make up for that, KCA will be adding two concerts to what will become the 2021 season.
Replacing the eight-member Young Irelanders March 13, 2020, concert will be the Masters of Soul, a 10-member dynamic tribute to the best music of Motown, featuring three female and three male singers backed with an instrumental quartet. Their concert will be in November 2021.
The Frank Vignola Hot Jazz Guitar Trio that was scheduled for April 24, 2020, now will be seen on April 12, 2021. Any KCA 2019-20 members who do not renew their memberships for this next season will be able to attend these two makeup performances in 2021 without charge. They may contact KCA at 308-627-2717 to arrange attendance for the two performances.
As always, especially in a time of pandemic, everything is subject to change.
The unprecedented eight-concert 2021 Kearney Concert Association season:
- Feb. 11: Duo Baldo, classical music with a dose of comedy
- Feb. 27: Will Martin, world-renowned singer, standards to Broadway
- Mar. 15: Kassia Ensemble, classical female string quartet plus trumpet
- April 12: Frank Vignola Hot Jazz Guitar Trio
- May 18: Josh & Emily, acclaimed Broadway stars
- Early October 2021: Miss Myra & the Moonshiners, New Orleans jazz
- Early November 2021: Veritas, a capella standards-pops-hymns-Broadway
- Late November 2021: Masters of Soul, best of ’60s and ’70s Motown