Kearney Concert Association continues strong with 4 concerts remaining this season

KEARNEY – Even though the season has already started, Carol Ellenwood wants to remind patrons that they can enjoy the remainder of the Kearney Concert Association’s season of musical concerts at an affordable price.

With four concerts scheduled between February and May, Kearney Concert Association board members hope to fill the seats with adventurous audience members who wish to sample different types of music. This year’s ticket sales will help to fund next year’s concert season.

“The pool of money that we get between our sponsors and our businesses that help us – and the membership itself – is what funds the following season,” said Ellenwood, executive secretary of the organization. “We’re always looking ahead to the next season. That was the concept of the group when it first started; the money you secure is what pays for the following season. That way we always know what we have to work with.”

That method of funding helps to keep Kearney Concert Association solvent.

The remaining concerts for the season include:

Feb. 4 – Travis Anderson Trio – performing jazz interpretation of movie and TV themes

March 13 – The Hall Sisters – recalling the close vocal harmony of The Andrew Sisters

April 20 – Jeremy Stolle – Vocalist most recently performing as “The Phantom” on Broadway

May 12 – Beginnings – a Chicago tribute band playing hits of the 1970s, horn-based rock band

A season ticket for the final four concerts is $44 for adults, $22 for students or $96 for a family.

Beyond the artistic aspects of the music, Ellenwood understands how gathering for a concert helps uplift the community.

“Socially it brings together a lot of people,” she said. “When you watch them going in to the auditorium and when you see them at intermission, you know that they enjoy seeing each other and it gives them a chance to catch up. That part is great. The fact that Kearney can say that we have these concerts coming to the community makes makes our town a better place to live because we all know how valuable the arts are.”

The wide variety of styles gives audiences a chance grow in musical appreciation.

“We want to make sure that there is a little bit of everything so people can enjoy their favorites, but also be exposed to something new that might become a favorite,” Ellenwood said. “We try to keep it like a smorgasbord.”

With decades of programming experience, Ellenwood and the officers on the board of directors have a good understanding of what Kearney audiences want to hear in a concert. She respects how audience members trust the programming decisions.

“That trust is developed over a matter of time,” she said. “We make our best attempts.”

The association began in 1948, funded by a benefactor. Ellenwood describes herself as a “lifer.” Her parents belonged to the association and took her to concerts as a child.

“That’s where I was first exposed to it,” she said of her appreciation of music. “I’ve been on the board since about 2000.”

That desire to make great music available to young audiences has led Kearney Concert Association to schedule youth concerts for two of the artist groups this season — Backtrack Vocals in October and Empire Wild in November.

“Our board is very dedicated to getting that next generation of concert goers to the programs,” Ellenwood said. “About 15 years ago we decided that we would like to add that piece. We started offering these free youth concerts. Kearney Public is taking advantage of them. They are bringing in bus loads of students each time, and we also have area schools that will bring in children as well. It’s nice to see those kids in there.”

Of course Ellenwood said she’s looking forward to all of the concerts, but when pressed on her favorite, she confessed to the April 20 performance by Jeremy Stolle.

“When we contracted with him, he was ‘The Phantom’ on Broadway at that time,” she said. “Since then ‘The Phantom’ has closed, but when we contracted him, we were really excited about that. At the time they were scheduling him for only a couple of weeks because he had to get back to New York for the show.”

Ellenwood said she expects great things from The Hall Sisters.

“That’s going to be a fun one,” she said. “You can’t beat the matched voices of siblings.”

The Travis Anderson Trio’s jazz versions of television theme songs helps to breathe new life to some older music.

“He’s including music from TV shows that we grew up listening to, like the theme from ‘Bewitched,’” Ellenwood noted. “That will be a fun show because people will recognize every song the group plays. It should bring up some memories.”

All of the concerts take place at the Merryman Performing Arts Center except for the final concert on May 12 featuring Beginnings, a Chicago tribute band. That performance will be held at Kearney High School.

To learn more about Kearney Concert Association, visit the website at KearneyConcerts.org or call 308-627-2274.