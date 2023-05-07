KEARNEY — “Jeeves at Sea” contains all the necessary elements of an English farce — wealthy aristocrats, mistaken identity, fake twins, sword fights, haughty love interests.

“P.G. Wodehouse wrote an entire series of comedic novels about a butler — or valet — named Jeeves, and his young protege named Bertie Wooster,” said director Dave Rozema. “Bertie is part of the upper class, but he’s not too bright. He’s always getting into scrapes and pickles along the way. Jeeves always comes in and saves the day in the most inimitable fashion. He always has some kind of solution up his sleeve.”

Jeeves, the epitome of the English butler, never lets on to the solution until the last moment.

“He faces everything with the kind of equanimity you’d expect a valet to have,” Rozema said. “This is one of those stories, based on one of the novels of P.G. Wodehouse.”

The story takes place on a yacht off the coast of Monaco.

“It involves Jeeves, and Wooster, of course,” Rozema said. “Wooster is visiting the man who owns the yacht, mostly because the young man is interested in the fellow’s young daughter. He’s been smitten with her.”

The plot progresses through a series of mistaken identities and outlandish solutions to minor situations — in other words, a delightful English farce.

The English author wrote more than 90 books and 40 plays. Born in 1881, Wodehouse rose to fame on the success of his novels and short stories. He died in 1975 at the age of 93.

“'Jeeves at Sea' is the kind of play that starts out with one little plot twist and another comes in — and then another one, and then another,” Rozema said. “Soon you have all these complicated twists in the plot and you wonder how in the world all of this is going to work out.”

Rozema appreciates the witty repartee of the author.

“The show certainly has an awful lot of that,” he said. “The dialogue is just fantastic. I think we like to laugh at people who think they are somehow privileged or something when, in fact, they are not any better than the rest of us.”

The character of Bertie comes across as silly but, as the director notes, he doesn’t take himself too seriously.

“You don’t dislike him,” Rozema said. “You like him because he’s a buffoon, but he’s a delightful buffoon.”

Beyond the madcap plot, something else attracts the director to the show.

“I love it for the words,” he said. “It’s my kind of play. I love the word play and the puns — the play on words that happens in the script. And I love the sharp wit and the back-and-forth of the dialogue. And so much of it depends on the timing. It’s just really great, especially when you have actors who have a good sense of comic timing. They’re wonderful that way.”

The small-sized cast, with four men and two women, makes for an intimate evening of comedic theater.

“The second half of the play has a lot of physical comedy,” Rozema said. “There are some chases and sword fights. One of the sword fights is done with parasols. The key to directing physical comedy is expression and timing. It’s not just physical expression but also the way in which you say your lines. With the timing, sometimes you have to have a pause in there and other times you just want to go right on.”

A perfectly punny performance What: “Jeeves at Sea,” a comedic stage play based on the stories of P.G. Wodehouse. When: 7:30 p.m. May 11-13; 2:30 p.m. May 14; 7:30 p.m. May 18-20; and 2:30 p.m. May 21. Where: Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. Admission: $20. Contact: 308-234-1529; KearneyCommunityTheatre.com. Cast: Bertie Wooster — Josh Stoiber.

Jeeves — Duane Cernousek.

Stella Vanderley — Eleanor Hajda.

Percival Crumpworth — Dash Alexander.

Eugenia Pillbeam — Tiffany Stoiber.

Count Otto von Dietrichstein — Alex Schwarz. Crew: Dave Rozema — Director.

Michael Kenton — Assistant director.

In some situations, the reaction is more powerful than the action.

“It works especially for actors who aren’t speaking at the time,” Rozema said. “You can tell how important it is to see the reaction. It’s a big part of it. There are some actors who just have an innate sense of comic timing. You really can’t teach them how to do that, but you can teach people who don’t have much of that. Mostly it’s just getting down to details. It’s like, ‘Here, say the line like this,’ or ‘Have this kind of expression there,’ and getting them to understand the situation.”

He calls “Jeeves at Sea” a situational comedy, a show that depends of external elements to create humor.

“The characters in the play have to take themselves seriously so that the audience can see how funny they really are,” Rozema said. “It helps to have a general familiarity with the period of the 1930s although I think most people have an idea of what that was like.”

As with most stories by Wodehouse, the characters come off as likable.

“Nobody is actually dis-likable,” Rozema said. “I think every character is somebody that you will find endearing in some way or another. There are no real villains. That’s what makes a show like this so delightful; there are no bad guys.”

As for a deeper meaning, the director thinks the main message might be something as simple as this: “Don’t take yourself so seriously.”