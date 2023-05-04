KEARNEY — The Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus presents its annual spring concert, “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes (Come True),” in two performances, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

The performances include musicians from Hastings and Grand Island along with special appearances by the following quartets:

4 to Go featuring Marshall Goodenberger, tenor; Randy Hemphill, lead; Ramon Johnson, baritone; Monty McCollough, bass.

Habitat for Harmony with Craig Knispel, tenor; Kirby Wilson, lead; Mark Berke, baritone, Fran Wilson, bass.

Just for Fun.

4 on the Floor.

Maximum Ring, a quartet from Omaha, will perform during the second half of the concerts.

Some of the songs on the program include “All I Do Is Dream of You,” “Impossible Dream,” “When You Wish Upon a Star,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “Sh-Boom,” “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” “Dream On, Little Dreamer,” “Girl of My Dreams,” “California Dreamin',” “Unchained Melody,” “You Tell me Your Dream,” “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” and “Keep the Whole World Singing.”

The president of 1733 Chorus is Ramon Johnson, and Jim Berglund serves as the treasurer. The show chairman is Ron Morris, and his assistants are Gary Straatmann and John Moore. Fran Wilson directs the choir with Monty McCollough as the assistant director.

The Afterglow concert follows the evening performance only with local quartets Habitat 4 Harmony, 4 to Go and 4 on the Floor. South Loup Sunrise Band plays a pre-show concert at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets available at Yanda’s Music, Ace Hardware and Merryman Performing Arts Center.