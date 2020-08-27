Kearney author publishes a 'Guide to Entertaining'

KEARNEY — Kearney author Robert Miller knows how to set the world straight.
“I think the world’s problems could be solved if everybody just sat down over dinner,” he said.
To that end, Miller collected some of his favorite recipes, mixed in suggestions for cookware and combined it with tips for a dinner party in his book, “The Clever Bastard’s Guide to Entertaining.” Larapin Press published the book this month. The book highlights inspiration, food prep, knife skills, wine tips, flipping food while cooking and even — the granddaddy of it all — flambé.
“I want people to pick up this book and be inspired to have a party,” the author said. “This is not a cookbook. You can go online and find a recipe for beef stroganoff in a matter of seconds. For me to write a cookbook, that’s redundant. But to go through the thought process, that’s really useful.”
Miller included a countdown checklist at the end of the book, a way to plan and time preparations so the dinner party comes together all at once.
“For a while, when we were having parties, I was making up a sheet every time,” he said. “Why do that? Each sheet ended up looking the same. So I just made a form. That way, if you’re running behind and someone comes early, you can look at the sheet and delegate a few responsibilities if your guests are interested in helping.”
Miller started collecting recipes decades ago. He originally wanted to create a written form, something he could leave to his family. After showing his collected recipes to friends, they suggested he create a website. Miller used the information on the website as a repository of his recipes and a way to start organizing the material.
Using an organized approach to entertaining allows the host to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with guests.
“If you organize it ahead of time and you practice it, there are basically no surprises,” he said. “Then you can enjoy the process. I’ve made meals where I might have used a new recipe or it was just a little bit more than I wanted to take on; and I sat down at the table when it was ready and I wasn’t even hungry. I had to force myself to eat a bit.”
The stress of organizing a party often influenced his perception of the event.
“I remember thinking that the food doesn’t taste like I thought it would, only to wake up the next day and have some leftovers and think, wow, this is really good,” he said.
While the title of the book might seem rude to some readers, Miller took it from comments from friends, “Well, you’re a clever bastard.” The saying, popular in England, suggests praise for innovative thinking — and cooking.
“I focus on the ‘clever’ part and not the ‘bastard’ part,” he joked. “I think I’ve had three or four people actually say that to me. I always take it as a complement.”
Miller worked as a hospital pharmacist in Holdrege for many years before retiring. With extra time on his hands, he began considering the joy of entertaining friends. The motivation for the book came after dining in a French restaurant and wanting to duplicate that experience — only making it better — for his friends.
“After writing the book, I went through it quite a few times with my wife, Dorothy, who served as the editor,” Miller said. “I have posted a lot on Facebook and there’s a lot of humor in that. About the third time I went through the book, I decided it needed some humor in this, too. I think humor gives the book a little more ‘pop.’”
Miller knows all the recipes well.
“I’ve tested them many times,” he said. “We started by typing a recipe in the computer. Each time we adjusted it a little. We made notes when to watch the ingredients so they wouldn’t burn or so that the gravy doesn’t get too thick. Every recipe printed in the book features stove temperatures in red, time in green, special equipment in purple and tips in italics.”
As for a favorite, Miller ranks beef bourguignon at the top.
“It’s the one I’ve had the most compliments on and just sitting here right now and saying ‘beef bourguignon’ makes me drool on my shirt,” he said.
To order the book, Miller suggests searching online for Dinner Parties and More and clicking on the cover. For more information, email Miller at TangoFever@Charter.Net or call 308-440-8549.
