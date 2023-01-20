Kearney Area Storytelling Festival will feature national storytellers Feb. 7-11

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Storytelling Festival will feature two national storytellers this year — Simon Brooks and Priscilla Howe.

The festival includes public performances and school performances with a goal of preserving, celebrating and perpetuating the art of storytelling. It also seeks to nurture, develop and sustain the local community of tellers and listeners in central Nebraska.

Highlights of the festival include a performance by Simon Brooks at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Kearney Public Library and a full day of telling beginning at 1 p.m. on Feb. 11 at a new location this year, First Lutheran Church at 3315 Avenue G. The festival continues with Stories for Adults at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Kearney Country Club.

Admission to all public events is free.

Brooks began telling stories in his home country of England before moving to New England in 2003. He has performed and taught at hundreds of venues, including schools, colleges, libraries, businesses, museums, camps, private venues and festivals, including the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tennessee, and Timpanogos, Utah.

Howe, a former librarian from Kansas, tells stories with puppets. She has traveled the world telling stories and entertaining audiences from China, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Germany, Bulgaria, Romania, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Belgium. She draws from folk tales, books and her own life for the beginnings of her stories.

For more information about the festival, visit https://kearneystorytellingfestival.org/.