EVENTS

■ Reading by poets Lucy Adkins, Amy Plettner and Marjorie Saiser, part of "How the Light Gets In," presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, 7 p.m. today at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ Screening of "Back to the Future," 6 p.m. today at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. Presented by Parkinson's Awareness.

■ KHS Art Honors Art Exhibit Opening, 5:30-8:30 p.m. today at The Brickway Gallery at 2008 Avenue A. Free admission.

■ 2023 Mrs. & Miss Nebraska American Strong Pageant, 7 p.m. Saturday at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets are $50 per person. The pageant consists of three areas of competition: interview, swimsuit and evening gown competition.

■ Central Nebraska Indoor Car Show featuring 80-100 custom, collectible and classic vehicles, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Admission is $5 general; free to ages 12 and younger.

■ McKenna's Rae of Hope, 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Free admission. Donations welcome. The event features carnival-type rides, inflatables, bounce house, games and free food and drink as well as raffles for some great prizes.

■ Bicycle Sunday, 1-3 p.m. Sunday on the Kearney trail system. Free admission. Open to all ages. Visit KearneyRec.org for a trail map and more information.

■ Art Open House featuring student artwork, demonstrations, ceramics, glass blowing, letter press and 3D modeling, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Kearney Artist Guild Spring Studio Tour, noon-5 p.m. May 5 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6. Visit KearneyArtistGuild.com for more information.

■ Comedians Nick Hoff and Brandon Vestal perform, 7 p.m. May 4 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Tickets are $20. Hoff is a nationally touring stand-up comedian whose album "Baby Daddy" hit No. 1 on the iTunes comedy charts. Vestal won the Hollywood Comedy Festival and just released his latest album, "Smoooth."

■ Nature's Educators featuring demonstrations with live birds, 6:45 p.m. May 4 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission.

■ Poetry presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, 7 p.m. May 9 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission.

■ Kearney High School Graduation, May 14 at Health and Sports Center at 2501 15th Ave. on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Pub Quiz at Cunningham's Journal, 7:30 p.m. May 16 at Cunningham's Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. This month's theme: "Treat Yo Self: A Parks and Recreation Quiz." Teams will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour. Register at Jtidei@KearneyGov.org.

CONCERTS

■ Relevant Band, performs classic rock and originals, 8 p.m. Saturday at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $10 at the door. The band features Dave Kingsley, lead vocals, guitar; Joel Fought, bass; Steve Main, drums, vocals; Greg Tesdal, horns, vocals; Mike Loveless, lead guitar and vocals.

■ Abbygail Marshall, junior recital, 3 p.m. Sunday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. Marshall is a student of music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

■ Kearney High School choir concert, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Kearney High School Auditorium at 2702 W. 11th St. 308-698-8060; KearneyPublicSchools.org. Free admission.

■ Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. May 4 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Kearney High School Band Concert, 7:30 p.m. May 4 at Kearney High School Auditorium at 2702 W. 11th St. 308-698-8060; KearneyPublicSchools.org. Free admission.

■ Violin/viola studio recital featuring students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 7:30 p.m. May 4 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Mekenzie Miller, trumpet, performs in recital, 7:30 p.m. May 5 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. Miller is a music student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

■ Senior recital: Moriah Johnson, composition, 7:30 p.m. May 6 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. Johnson is a music student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

■ UNK Nebraskats Show Choir spring concert, 7:30 p.m. May 7 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. The concert will celebrate the 55th season of the Nebraskats.

■ "Revisiting Masterworks," a performance by the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. May 9 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Tickets are $13.

■ Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. May 11 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Sway Wild, an indie folk-rock duo featuring Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw, 7:30 p.m. May 11 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $20 general, $10 students. Reserved tables available.

■ Beginnings performs as part of the Kearney Concert Association's season, 7:30 p.m. May 12 at Kearney High School Auditorium at 2702 W. 11th St. Admission is by season ticket. Call 308-627-2717 or visit KearneyConcerts.org for more information. The band performs the music of Chicago.

■ Members of the UNK String Project perform in concert, 6 p.m. May 12 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Senior recital: Janaeha Dinkel, composition, 3 p.m. May 13 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. Dinkel is a music student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

THEATER

■ "We Will Rock You," a musical with music and story by Ben Elton, 7 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Kearney High School Auditorium at 3610 Sixth Ave. 698-8060; www.kearneypublicschools.org. Tickets are $15 general, $5 students (K-12). Purchase tickets at the door or online at KearneyHS.booktix.com.

■ “Lucky Stiff,” presented by University Theatre at Kearney, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. May 5-6; and 2 p.m. May 7 at Miriam Drake Theatre, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 865-8417; www.unk.edu. Tickets are $15 general; $10 for non-UNK students and seniors; $9 for groups of 10 or more; and $3 for UNK students with a valid ID. The musical features mistaken identities, love interests, disguises, farcical chases — and a little murder and a lot of money.

■ "Jeeves at Sea," a play by Margaret Raether, based on the writings of P.G. Wodehouse, 7:30 p.m. May 11-13; 2:30 p.m. May 14; 7:30 p.m. May 18-20; 2:30 p.m. May 21 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The production combines farce, romance and priceless characters.