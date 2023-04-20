EVENTS

■ Reading by cowboy poets R.P. Smith and Jake Riley part of "How the Light Gets In," presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, 7 p.m. Friday at The Archway at 3060 E. First St., I-80 exit 272. 308-237-1000; Archway.org. Free admission. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ Astronomer Phil Plait will talk about his new book, "Under Alien Skies: A Sightseer's Guide to the Universe," 7 p.m. Monday at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Free admission. Plait hosted the TV show "Phil Plait's Bad Universe" on the Discovery Channel in 2010.

■ "The Art of Jazz" with jazz composer and musician Randall Snyder, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Free admission. Presented by the Museum of Nebraska Art.

■ Comedian Steve Hofstetter performs live, 7 p.m. Wednesday at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Tickets are $25 general admission or $50 for premium seating.

■ Poetry workshop with Lucy Adkins, Amy Plettner and Marjorie Saiser, part of "How the Light Gets In," presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, noon April 27 at The Archway at 3060 E. First St., I-80 exit 272. 308-237-1000; Archway.org. Admission is $15. Includes lunch. Register in advance. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ Reading by poets Lucy Adkins, Amy Plettner and Marjorie Saiser, part of "How the Light Gets In," presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, 7 p.m. April 27 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. Visit PrairieArtBrothers.org for details.

■ Screening of "Back to the Future," 6 p.m. April 27 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission. Presented by Parkinson's Awareness.

■ 2023 Mrs. & Miss Nebraska American Strong Pageant, 7 p.m. April 29 at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org. Tickets are $50 per person. The pageant consists of three areas of competition: interview, swimsuit and evening gown competition.

■ Bicycle Sunday, 1-3 p.m. April 30 on the Kearney Trail System Free admission. Open to all ages. Visit KearneyRec.org for a trail map and more information.

CONCERTS

■ Gary Mauer and Elizabeth Southard perform as part of the Kearney Concert Association's season, 7:30 p.m. today at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St. Admission is by season ticket. Call 308-627-2717 or visit KearneyConcerts.org for more information. The vocalists will perform Broadway songs and tell stories of their experiences on stage.

■ Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. today at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Herman's Hermits with Peter Noone, 7 p.m. Friday at Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W.22nd St. 308-698-8297; MerrymanCenter.org.

■ Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. April 27 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ UNK Nebraskats Show Choir spring concert, 7:30 p.m. May 7 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. The concert will celebrate the 55th season of the Nebraskats.

■ "Revisiting Masterworks," a performance by the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. May 9 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Tickets are $13.

THEATER

■ "Jeeves at Sea," a play by Margaret Raether, based on the writings of P.G. Wodehouse, 7:30 p.m. May 11-13; 2:30 p.m. May 14; 7:30 p.m. May 18-20; 2:30 p.m. May 21 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The production combines farce, romance and priceless characters.

■ "We Will Rock You," a musical with music and story by Ben Elton, 7 p.m. April 27-29; and 2 p.m. April 30 at Kearney High School Auditorium at 3610 Sixth Ave. 698-8060; www.kearneypublicschools.org. Tickets are $15 general or $5 for students (K-12). Purchase tickets at the door or online at KearneyHS.booktix.com.