EVENTS

■ Comedians Nick Hoff and Brandon Vestal perform, 7 p.m. today at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Tickets are $20. Hoff is a nationally-touring stand-up comedian whose album "Baby Daddy" hit No. 1 on the iTunes comedy charts. Vestal won the Hollywood Comedy Festival and just released his latest album, "Smoooth."

■ Nature's Educators featuring demonstrations with live birds, 6:45 p.m. today at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission.

■ Kearney Artist Guild Spring Studio Tour, noon-5 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at VisitKearneyArtistGuild.com for more information.

■ Kearney Plant Giveaway presented by the Soil Sisters and Misters, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the south side of Harmon Park at 3020 Fifth Ave. Free admission. Master gardeners will be available to answer questions.

■ Poetry presented by Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission.

■ "Willa Cather's Kearney," part of the Brown Bag Lecture Series presented by Kearney Public Library and UNK Dept. of History, noon Wednesday at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. UNK assistant professor of history will talk about Cather's connections to Kearney.

■ Fort Kearny Outdoor Expo presented by Nebraska Game and Parks, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 13 at Fort Kearny State Historical Park at 1020 V Road, Kearney. 308-865-5305; VisitNebraska.gov. Free admission. A valid state park vehicle permit is required to enter the park. The event includes outdoor activites, cooking and games.

■ Pub Quiz at Cunningham's Journal, 7:30 p.m. May 16 at Cunningham's Journal at 15 W. 23rd St. Free admission. This month's theme: "Treat Yo Self: A Parks and Recreation Quiz." Teams will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour. Register at Jtidei@KearneyGov.org.

■ Writing Workshop with author Jim Minick, noon-2 p.m. May 23 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. $15 fee includes lunch. Register in advance. Minick is the author of "Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas."

CONCERTS

■ Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. today at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Kearney High School Band Concert, 7:30 p.m. today at Kearney High School Auditorium at 2702 W. 11th St. 308-698-8060; KearneyPublicSchools.org. Free admission.

■ Violin/viola studio recital featuring students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 7:30 p.m. today at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Mekenzie Miller, trumpet, performs in recital, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. Miller is a music student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

■ Senior recital: Moriah Johnson, composition, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. Johnson is a music student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

■ Havana Night, a fundraiser for Kearney High School jazz bands, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Kearney High School at 2702 W. 11th St. 308-698-8060; KearneyPublicSchools.org. Admission is $10, free to veterans and enlisted military. Live music presented by KHS jazz bands and Dan Sodomka Jazz Group. Enter through the west doors. Prizes for Best Dressed and salsa dance contest. Also include a photo booth and concessions.

■ UNK Nebraskats Show Choir spring concert, 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. The concert will celebrate the 55th season of the Nebraskats.

■ "Revisiting Masterworks," a performance by the Kearney Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Tickets are $13.

■ Thursday Student Recital featuring University of Nebraska at Kearney music students, 12:30 p.m. May 11 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Sway Wild, an indie folk-rock duo featuring Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw, 7:30 p.m. May 11 at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets are $20 general or $10 for students. Reserved tables available.

■ Beginnings performs as part of the Kearney Concert Association's season, 7:30 p.m. May 12 at Kearney High School Auditorium at 2702 W. 11th St. Admission is by season ticket. Call 308-627-2717 or visit KearneyConcerts.org for more information. The band performs the music of Chicago.

■ Members of the UNK String Project perform in concert, 6 p.m. May 12 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission.

■ Senior recital: Janaeha Dinkel, composition, 3 p.m. May 13 at Fine Arts Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 308-865-8618; UNK.edu. Free admission. Dinkel is a music student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

THEATER

■ "Lucky Stiff," presented by University Theatre at Kearney, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday at Miriam Drake Theatre, Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. 865-8417; www.unk.edu. Tickets are $15 general; $10 for non-UNK students and seniors; $9 for groups of 10 or more; and $3 for UNK students with a valid ID. The musical features mistaken identities, love interests, disguises, farcical chases — and a little murder and a lot of money.

■ "Jeeves at Sea," a play by Margaret Raether, based on the writings of P.G. Wodehouse, 7:30 p.m. May 11-13; 2:30 p.m. May 14; 7:30 p.m. May 18-20; 2:30 p.m. May 21 at Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. 308-234-1529; www.kearneycommunitytheatre.com. Tickets are $20 per person. The production combines farce, romance and priceless characters.