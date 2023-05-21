KEARNEY — Author Jim Minick depended on the accounts of survivors to tell the story of “Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas.”

“The Udall tornado is not really my story,” he said in an interview from his home in Virginia. “I’ve never been in a tornado, I’ve never lived in Kansas and I wasn’t alive in 1955. To make this a successful piece of writing, the writer has to imagine his or her way back into the story.”

As part of the process of the book, Minick interviewed survivors, went home and worked on that section of the book. Sometimes he had to develop the ideas and fill in the details on his own, using background material from various sources.

“I would always bump into more questions,” he said. “Sometimes the person could not remember the details. There were parts of the stories that needed more development and so I would have to imagine those scenes. For the most part I was able to share those created scenes with the survivor who gave me the story and get their approval. I think it’s very important to share with the source what you’re doing.”

Minick, a former English teacher at the college level and now full-time writer, will stop in Kearney to talk more about his book at a 7 p.m. reading and book signing on Tuesday at the Kearney Public Library. Admission to the reading is free.

The author will also host a workshop at noon on Tuesday at the library. He will focus on using the stories of family members, or other people, as the basis of fictional or nonfictional stories. Admission to the two-hour workshop is $15 and includes lunch.

Using the stories of other people requires an author to use great care.

“One, you don’t want to get sued for libel or slander, and, two, you want to be fair,” Minick said. “You need to frame it through the experience.”

Minick first learned about the story of the tornado in Udall while visiting Kansas. The storm arrived without warning at 10:35 p.m. on May 25, 1955, destroying most of the town’s buildings, toppling the water tower and killing 82 people. The tornado remains one of the most deadly storms in the country and the most deadly weather event in the history of Kansas.

“My sister and my sister-in-law lived in Wichita and we were visiting one time over a holiday,” he said. “I had just finished a novel and I was looking for a new project. One of my favorite writers here in the South is Fred Chappell and he’s used the elements, fire, wind, rain and earth, to be frames for several of his books. I was fascinated by having one element be the main part of a book.”

Minick had finished a novel about fire and wanted to examine another element. His sister-in-law told him that her hometown, Udall, Kansas, had been wiped out by a tornado.

“That opened the door for me,” Minick said. “She grew up in the town but didn’t experience the tornado. Her father, who was fortunately not in town at the time, did. He was a teacher at the high school and lived just a block away. His house where he was living was totally destroyed. She grew up with all these stories and she knew so many survivors. That just opened so many doors.”

The University of Nebraska Press published the book on May 1.

For Minick, the power of tornadoes and the focus of the storms makes the events so memorable to people.

“Weather forecasting has really improved, but they are still unpredictable,” he said. “We’re still fascinated by the unpredictability and the specificity of where a tornado goes — and with such velocity of the wind. The north side of the town received the least amount of damage. There was a pocket of houses where one house in a group was totally destroyed and houses on both sides, within 30 feet, were not touched.”

In gathering the stories of the events in Udall in May of 1955, Minick kept one concept in mind — the human element.

“Who survived?” he asked. “Just importantly, how did they rebuild, how did they decide to keep going? One of the key figures was the mayor at the time, Earl ‘Toots’ Rowe, who was so instrumental in making sure that the government people would help rebuild.”

In the epilogue of the book, Minick steps back and looks at the relevance of the story to today’s society.

“I tie it to climate change,” he said. “In the 1990s we only had 38 or 40 huge natural disasters per year. And now that number is 10 times that. There are easily 300 to 400 natural disasters from climate change. What can we learn from the Udall story to help us go through the future?”

When it comes to writing non-fiction, Minick understands that a strong story helps.

“You have to fashion a strong story out of what you have,” he said. “You don’t have to be a movie star or have fallen off a 10 story building and survived to write a compelling memoir. Sure, that might make the job easier — and easier to tap into the compelling part, but I think you can write memoirs about anything. You do need to have conflict and struggle, and that might just be internal. How do I get through this situation that seems very plain and ordinary on the outside, but inside it might be extremely traumatic.”

Tornado warning What: Jim Minick will read from his book, “Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas.” When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. Admission: Free. Contact: 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Jim Minick will also conduct a workshop on using factual sources in fiction and nonfiction at noon on Tuesday at Kearney Public Library. The fee is $15 and also includes lunch. Register in advance.