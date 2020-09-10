Help national migration effort, tag monarchs at Rowe Saturday

GIBBON — Regardless of the odds, Beka Yates hopes to make a difference when it comes to tagging monarch butterflies.
“Even in a low year there are still millions of monarch butterflies that migrate south to Mexico,” said the education manager at Rowe Sanctuary. “Obviously the more people we have tagging, the better the chances.”
The tagging effort, part of a volunteer-based citizen science project, seeks to gather information on the migration of monarch butterflies from North America to the butterflies’ wintering grounds in Mexico. Orley Taylor, professor emeritus from the University of Kansas, founded the informal organization, Monarch Watch, 26 years ago to help him study the insects.
The project uses small, lightweight coded stickers that volunteers place on the wings of the butterflies. When done correctly, the stickers do not harm or impede the monarchs.
“Nebraska was one state where they didn’t have very many taggers,” Yates said. “We’re happy to be doing our part to help tag some butterflies this year.”
Rowe Sanctuary will host Monarch Watch Tagging, 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, southwest of Gibbon. Participants will be divided into three groups of 12 individuals. Registration is required to attend the free event. To ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and other visitors, masks are required when within 6 feet of people outside of your household.
“Most people know about monarch butterflies,” Yates said. “So it’s good to use them as a gateway to other butterflies and pollinators in addition to how important they are. The population of a particular species can really tell us a lot about the habitat. If we notice that the numbers are declining over a number of years, which we have seen, it tells us about the quality of the habitat; there aren’t enough flowers to sustain these pollinators.”
That kind of information helps conservationists make decisions about land use and other factors.
“We can make changes, even in our backyards, to help out these species,” she added. “Every little bit helps. You can make your own little oasis for pollinators in a patch of planting.”
Monarch Watch distributes more than 250,000 tags to volunteers across North America. The volunteers apply the pressure-sensitive tags, record the coded information, gender of the butterfly and location before releasing the insects.
The event on Saturday is the first in-person program at Rowe Sanctuary since March when the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown the center.
“We’ve done a lot of virtual events but this is our first in-person program,” Yates said. “It’s exciting to be able to do something with people in person again. Obviously we are taking precautions. We’re limited how many people can be here at one time. We’ll be sanitizing equipment between the sessions, but it will be nice to interact with people again in a program setting.”
Yates appreciates the opportunity to engage with patrons in person. She also enjoys sharing her knowledge of the monarch butterflies.
“In a typical generation, monarchs live as adults for only one or two weeks,” she said. “They lay their eggs and then they are done. But one generation, towards the end of the summer, is slightly bigger. They are able to make this migration south. I think it’s very interesting that there is one generation each year that can fly all the way to Mexico. And they are there for months before they reproduce. Their offspring then return north after that.”
