Four poets present 'Poetry In a Time of Crisis'

With so many in-person gatherings canceled, writers, poets and other artists have looked toward online resources to make up the difference.
While many patrons miss the opportunity to experience events in person, online meetings allow a larger audience to enjoy the work of writers during events usually limited by audience capacity and distance.
One of those events, “Poetry In a Time of Crisis,” will feature poets Dan Chiasson, Ange Mlinko, Francine J. Harris and Ishion Hutchinson in a panel of readings and discussion about the ways poetry, past and present, has addressed moments of political and social crisis. Jana Prikryl, a senior editor and the poetry editor of The New York Review, will host the program presented by The New York Review and The Community Bookstore.
The free event takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom. Register in advance at communitybookstore.net/NYRB-poetry-panel. Capacity for this event is limited to 500 people.
Poet and critic Chiasson authored five books of poetry. He currently works as the poetry critic for the New Yorker and regularly writes for the New York Review of Books. His most recent collection, “Bicentennial,” was published in 2014.
Mlinko received a Guggenheim Fellow in 2014 and served as poetry editor for The Nation from 2013-16. Her work appears regularly in the London Review of Books. She teaches poetry at the University of Florida in Gainsville.
The author of “Here is the Sweet Hand,” published by Farrar, Straus & Giroux this month, Harris received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, Cullman Center for Scholars and Writers and Cave Canem. She currently works as an associate professor of English at University of Houston.
Hutchinson, born in Port Antonio, Jamaica, wrote “Far District” and “House of Lords and Commons” and directs the graduate writing program at Cornell University.
For more information visit CommunityBookstore.Net.
