KEARNEY — For a musical about a dead uncle, “Lucky Stiff” moves at a very fast clip.

Janice Fronczak, professor of theatre at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and director of the show, loves the speed of the action. She also admires another aspect of the musical that propels the action.

“I love how fast it moves, and I love the music,” she said. “I’ve grown to really appreciate the composers and how clever they are with the music, and how the music itself will describe the characters. Every character has their own little theme. When they enter or get introduced, they have this theme, which is so spot-on for the character. That’s really fun.”

English shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon dreams of a better life, something that suddenly becomes within reach after the death of his wealthy American uncle — providing Harry can fulfill a series of zany specific tasks, including taking the corpse of his uncle on a “vacation” to Monte Carlo.

In case it’s not clear, this show is a farce.

The cast of 10 performers play about 30 characters.

When asked about a unique message of the musical, Fronczak paused and then said, “Maybe it’s about a hope for a better life.”

University Theater at Kearney presents the musical, “Lucky Stiff,” May 3-7 at the Miriam Drake Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. General admission tickets are $15. There is no public performance on May 4.

When talking about the show that premiered in 1988, Fronczak uses words like “musical farce,” “madcap romp” and “offbeat.”

“The exciting thing is the casting,” she said. “It’s not just students. We have cast an alumni, Dillon Nelson, who I have now directed in, I think, five UNK shows. The students are also working with our new senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, Kristen Majocha. She auditioned for the show, and she’s so darn good we cast her.”

The cast also features Scott Unruh, professor and assistant dean in the College of Education, as Luigi Gaudi.

“These students are getting to work with people who are already established in their careers,” Fronczak said. “There’s a ton of variety in the cast, but the challenge for all the actors is the style of the show. It’s a fast, fast-paced farce.”

Regardless of the experience of the cast, Fronczak considers them all the same.

“We’re all equal,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what they do on the outside. When you walk in the hall, it doesn’t matter if you’re someone’s boss or you work at the YMCA. When you walk into that rehearsal hall, I’m the director and they’re the actors and we all buy into those roles. It’s a lot of work for everybody, but it’s pure joy. And that’s the beauty of theater; once you’re in a play together, only the ‘art’ matters.”

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty developed the musical based on the 1983 novel, “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo” by Michael Butterworth. The off-Broadway production won the Richard Rogers Award in 1988.

The set uses pieces, designed by Darin Himmerich, that rotate, allowing Fronczak and her performers to keep up the fast pace of the action.

The director also noted the work of faculty costume designer Bridget McKeon.

“Bridget, who stepped in for us, has a huge challenge,” Fronczak said. “I think audiences should be aware of the design elements of the show and how they all come together. They should watch for how the stage becomes the bed and how the bed becomes the stage. Darin really outdid himself on that piece.”

The show features musical direction by Anne Foradori along with live music.

“This is a show audiences are not going to want to miss,” Fronczak said. “This is such a strong cast. They all can sing beautifully, and it’s so fun — and funny. I really love the variety of the cast. My job is just to keep the show moving, and I never get tired of it. I love to see the changes in the show.”