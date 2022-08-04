Exploring the connection between women’s soccer, the Cold War and Third World countries

KEARNEY — The lack of scholarship on the correlation between women’s soccer, the Cold War and Third World countries spurred Lina Homberger Cordia to examine these relationships.

“This is kind of a new area for sports historians to really examine in detail,” Cordia said. “Part of it is sketching out the broad strokes of this history. And part of it is highly relevant to the present because the U.S. women’s soccer team just fought this legal battle to get pay equity. These types of battles for women to play soccer, in particular, are apparent because soccer has been a very global sport and very much a masculine sport.”

Cordia sees the conflict as evidence of a struggle for women to play sports on the same level as males.

“This has been an ongoing trend since the 19th century when we start to get modern team sports becoming popular worldwide,” she said.

Cordia will present a talk, “Invisible Futboleras: Gender, Nationalism, and Sport in Mexico and the World in the Early 1970s,” as part of the Brown Bag History Series at noon Wednesday at the Kearney Public Library. Admission to the event is free. The library and the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s History Dept. present the ongoing series in partnership.

The Kearney resident graduated from UNK with a Master of Arts in History in 2017. Cordia is currently a candidate for a doctoral degree in the Dept. of History at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Her work has been published in the Oregon Historical Quarterly.

“What I’m studying is women’s entry into soccer as a traditionally masculine sport, particularly through the case of the Mexican’s women national team in the early 1970s,” Cordia said. “This is before FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, actually sanctioned women’s play. These are unofficial ‘World Cups’ that were played. Through this team and through women’s sports, I’m looking at the Cold War politics of the early 70s, between this First, Second and Third World break down of different nation states.”

The historian also seeks to understand how the original feminist movement occurred at the same time and how it affected women’s access to sports in many ways. She also cites the passage of Title IX in the United States, a collection of federal civil rights passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972, that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.

“There were very similar types of pieces of legislation gaining greater equity for women and girls at that time,” Cordia said. “I’m bringing all those threads together and looking at women’s sports and the Cold War.”

As a sports fan, Cordia understands the power of sports to unite individuals with different backgrounds.

“Part of it has to do with that group element,” she said. “If you’re sitting in a roomful of people and everybody else is excited, you want to be excited, too. You want to be involved as a spectator. You can root for a team and you can have athletes who become almost like members of your family. If you follow a team and get to know them, you’re excited when they win and you’re disappointed when they lose. Even if you’re not really into sports, it’s easy to be swept up into the momentum of the actual competition.”

As an undergraduate, Cordia, who speaks Spanish, found herself fascinated with the history of Mexico.

“Every major research project I’ve done since then as been focused on either people from Mexico or Mexico as a nation,” she said. “It’s more of an academic interest and kind of a cultural interest. It’s such a fascinating place. I feel like not enough Americans know much about our neighbor to the south beyond stereotypes. Part of what I do is trying to educate people more broadly as to the kinds of connections we have to this fairly giant country just underneath us.”