KEARNEY — In his role as the valet, Jeeves, Duane Cernousek believes that “less is more.”

Eccentric and humorous characters surround him in Kearney Community Theatre’s production of “Jeeves at Sea.” Cernousek plays the straight man in this zany comedy filled with mistaken identities, outrageous schemes and secret attractions.

“A lot of the humor in my role comes from playing off the other characters and what they are experiencing,” the actor said in an interview from his home in Holdrege. “A lot of times the humor comes from my facial expressions. The writing is pretty straight forward for my character. My lines are very limited, so it might be an eyebrow raised or an expression on my face that gets a laugh.”

Cernousek also relies on tone and inflection to comment on the characters — and the plot — as it progresses.

The comedy “Jeeves at Sea,” written by Margaret Raether, continues at Kearney Community Theatre today through Sunday. Tickets to the show are $20.

Based on the characters and stories of P.D. Wodehouse, the play takes place on a yacht off the coast of Monaco. Socialite Bertie Wooster boards the yacht for a short vacation. Allegiances get tested, old romantic flames are ignited and friendships become strained, all under the guise of a gentle English vacation.

Underpinning the action — Jeeves.

Director Dave Rozema understands how the power the show comes from the writing.

“The dialogue is just fantastic,” he said. “I think we like to laugh at people who think they are somehow privileged or something when, in fact, they are not any better than the rest of us.”

Cernousek agrees. He also looks to his fellow actors to make the plot work in this character-driven show.

“It’s a small cast, and I really like that aspect,” Cernousek said. “The writer did an excellent job of giving the characters a lot of lines so we get to interact with everybody on stage. It’s a real joy to work with this cast.”

If you go What: “Jeeves at Sea,” a comedic stage play based on the stories of P.G. Wodehouse. When: 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Where: Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. Admission: $20. Contact: 308-234-1529; KearneyCommunityTheatre.com. Next Kearney Community Theatre show: July 27-Aug. 6 — “My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra.”

Cernousek, who works for Nebraska Public Power as a purchasing agent, began acting in his late 30s and early 40s as a result of his children’s involvement in theater.

“I do not have a theater background,” he said. “I did not take any theater classes in high school or college. I stumbled into acting by accident through my kids. I found out that people seemed to enjoy my performances. I found a little niche that I’m good at, and I enjoy doing that.”

The joy of getting on stage comes from Cernousek’s desire to interact with other people along with the creative side of performing.

“I like entertaining people whether it’s through laughter or through emotions that are carried out through a play,” he said. “Everyone needs to laugh now and then.”

Cernousek also enjoys the aspect that imagination plays in telling stories on stage.

“I enjoy imaging being in exotic places,” he said. “I enjoy the feeling of being in a special time period for a short amount of time.”

Cernousek started his acting career performing in melodramas at the Harlan County Dam Playhouse in Republican City. He also appeared in “Witness for the Prosecution,” “On Golden Pond” and “Murder on the Orient Express” at Kearney Community Theatre.

“In a way I feel like a newbie, but everyone has been very welcoming,” he said of his experiences on stage in Kearney. “It was a joy to go to the rehearsals, and the writing is so well done that everybody has their moments to shine on stage. It’s really a big team effort.”