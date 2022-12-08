Discover the strange, unusual side of Nebraska history with Jeff Barnes

KEARNEY — Promoters used the term “Queen of the Prairies” as a way to entice settlers to come to the area surrounding the Platte River.

“’Queen of the Prairies’ was a nickname that had been given to the Nebraska Territory,” said independent historian Jeff Barnes. “It was a description of the place and the attractiveness of it, kind of an encouragement for people to come here.”

Barnes details the events surrounding the early days of Nebraska in his talk, “The ‘Mad’ Queen of the Prairies: The Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory, 1854-59.” He will give a presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kearney Public Library.

While researching the topic, Barnes found a lot of strange and unusual things happening as the area now called Nebraska waited for a sense of structure from the federal government.

“Those things made Nebraska an interesting place,” he said.

The name “Nebraska” first appeared on maps in 1844. The United States and Britain disagreed on the ownership of the Great Plains.

“The United States wanted to ensure control over what Britain called the Oregon Territory,” Barnes said. “The establishment of a territory between the East and the West was important. The Nebraska Territory was going to be that.”

To maintain that control, the government established a series of forts in the new territory.

“There were so many things going on in the country at the time that we didn’t become a territory until 1854,” Barnes said. “There were those who didn’t want to wait. In 1853, a group of Whites came in from Missouri and encouraged the Indian tribes in what is now the Kansas City area to form a provisional government for a new Nebraska territory. This is without the approval of the U.S. Congress. So we actually had an Indian chief for a governor before the federal government could act on a Nebraska Territory.”

The first governor of Nebraska, appointed by Congress, traveled from South Carolina to take the position, a journey that took four weeks to complete in 1854.

“He finally arrived in Nebraska from South Carolina and died two days after he was sworn in,” Barnes said. “The Secretary of the Treasury, Thomas B. Cuming, was sworn in as the acting governor, but he wasn’t even located here yet. They hadn’t established anything with the governor being sworn in for just two days. Cuming was still living in Council Bluffs, Iowa. So, technically, our first capitol was in Iowa.”

The eventual location of the capitol turned into an intense squabble.

“There were six towns in contention for it,” the historian said. “There was a major, major battle in the legislature along with a lot of cheating, graft and corruption going on involving this. It’s funny how the death of a sworn in governor can really change the course of history, which is what happened in Nebraska.”

Banks printed their own money. Communities passed their own laws.

While all these facts help illuminate the history of our state, Barnes wants to do something more with that information.

“A lot of people see history as dry and uninteresting because it quite often gets reduced down to particular issues or particular dates,” he said. “I like to get as much as possible of the human side into the story. I like to get images of the people I’m talking about, and not just the images you might be familiar with.”

As an example, Barnes cited J. Sterling Morton, the founder of Arbor Day.

“You usually see him as a much older man, bald with a mustache,” Barnes said. “When he came to Nebraska, he was a 22-year-old. A good number of the people who came here were men in their 20s and early 30s. These were brave, adventurous, enterprising — and sometimes crazy — young men who all had their own dreams, aspirations and emotions. I try to bring as much as that into my talks as possible.”