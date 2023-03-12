LOOMIS — “I’ve had success in the country market, as far as famous people recording my songs,” said singer/songwriter Darrell Scott.

That’s putting it mildly. Musicians who have covered songs by Scott include Travis Tritt, Cory Morrow, Montgomery Gentry, Brad Paisley, Patty Loveless, Kathy Mattea, Red Molly, Dave Alvin, Faith Hill, Keb’ Mo, Guy Clark, The Chicks, Alan Jackson, Sam Bush, Darryl Worley and Beyoncé.

“I have dozens of other songs other than the ones that have been famous,” Scott said. “And I’m not just a 'greatest-hits' kinda guy. I’m really just a singer/songwriter doing mostly my own material. I don’t know if the place (The Balcony) will have a piano, but if it does, I’ll be playing some piano. If it doesn’t, I won’t.”

Scott referred to The Balcony in Loomis, a venue that has served as the home to the Rehmsworld Concert Series for the past 18 years. The Nashville-based musician will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 18 at a sold-out concert. The series will come to an end with its last performance of the 2022-23 season on April 15 with the musical duo Moore & McCumber.

Tim Rehms, who organizes the series, always wanted to feature Scott in concert.

“I think he sings about the life we’re living,” Rehms said. “He’s a wonderful instrumentalist, but he’s quite a wordsmith, too. There’s one of his songs, ‘East of Gary,’ it’s so full of powerful imagery. That song sounds like the childhood I lived.”

When it comes to writing songs, Scott writes about his life — but with a certain caveat. He uses his personal diary entries as a starting point.

“I’ll use whatever means I can for the text, including myself and real things that are going on,” he said. “I never let that get in the way of working on a song. When I have to decide between telling what happened in an actual story or working on a song, I know which one I’m doing: I’m working on a song. Most of the time they are one and the same, but I steer toward the song.”

Scott also remembers an important aspect to song writing.

“The universal is sitting there within the personal,” he said. “If I tell a personal story, and I’m really telling it, then it has a universality to it. It actually invites others in. If you’re telling the truth, the listener is now invited to enter in a way that they never were before.”

One of Scott’s songs, “It’s a Great Day To Be Alive” recorded by Travis Tritt, celebrates the everyday events of life.

The songwriter can’t remember the first time he heard one of his songs on the radio.

“I know that’s considered to be a galvanizing moment when you hear your song for the first time on the radio, but it wasn’t,” Scott said. “But I do remember one galvanizing one. The one I do remember was the first time I heard the Dixie Chicks do ‘Long Time Gone.’ I had heard that they recorded it, but I had never heard the version of it. A lot of time in Nashville, when somebody records your song, the publishing company will get a copy and we all hear it before it hits the streets.”

Scott was never that kind of guy. He never heard the preview version of his songs. Scott said he knew the Dixie Chicks, now known simply as The Chicks, had recorded the song.

“I was driving around Nashville with my kids and it came on the radio,” he said. “That’s when I first heard it. That was a galvanizing moment because they were as big as they could get at that time. My single was the last single before the tainting of their career. They were at their peak.”

Released in 2002, “Long Time Gone” sold more than 6 million copies, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country list. A year later, a member of The Chicks, Natalie Maines, criticized the U.S. military involvement in Iraq and many fans and radio stations blacklisted the band.

When Scott performs on stage, he strives to keep his music authentic.

“At the show we’re doing in Nebraska, every set will be totally different,” he said. “I’m making up the set right in front of the people and it can’t possibly be like last night’s set. Mostly because I don’t remember last night’s set. And I don’t have tomorrow’s set either. I have the set that’s in front of me.”

When recording, Scott still considers it a performance.

“It’s a controlled performance, but it’s still a performance. There’s no doubt about it,” he said. “A recording still is a performance. It’s just that you don’t have people squeaking around in their chairs or a substandard PA system. There are a lot of things that are different. In terms of what they have in common, more than the differences, is that they are both performances and both trying to be authentic.”

Recording gives Scott a chance to make corrections.

“With a performance, you don’t have a net, whatsoever,” he said. “And that difference is what I’m looking for, which is why I don’t have a set list. I’ll be in the moment. I’m an in-the-moment performer, and I think that translates to the performance. I think that lets the audience know that they are invited to something unique. At the end of the show, intimacy is what they take away from it.”