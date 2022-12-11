Crane River Theater to present 'Miracle on 34th Street' at Merryman Performing Arts Center

KEARNEY — “Faith is believing in something when common sense tells you not to.”

Director Steve Barth picked that line from “Miracle on 34th Street,” the upcoming musical presented by Crane River Theater.

“That’s what this whole show is about,” he added. “It’s renewing people’s faith in mankind, renewing people’s faith in the Christmas spirit and renewing people’s faith that Christmas is more than just commercialism. It’s about family, love, joy and spreading good spirit.”

“Miracle on 34th Street” celebrates everything “Christmas.”

“Whether your belief in Christmas is about the birth of Jesus or about Santa or spreading goodwill, I think this show encapsulates everybody’s faith — whatever that faith may be — in one story line,” Barth said. “It goes beyond Santa. It’s not a show about just believing in Santa; it’s a show about having faith.”

The term “faith” can mean so many different things to so many different people.

“You can’t always see faith,” the director continued.

The story revolves around Kris Kringle and his experiences between Thanksgiving and Christmas in New York City. The music parallels the 1947 film of the same name. Through a series of events, he ends up working in Macy’s Department Store as a Santa, all the while claiming to be the actual Kris Kringle. A little girl, Susan Walker, finds her own faith in Santa tested.

“What wonderful about the show is that follows Susan and her journey, but there are all these wonderful characters around her to support that journey,” Barth said.

The large cast of nearly 40 performers — from the age of 7 to 72 — helps give the production a joyous feel.

“If it was just four or five of them on stage, it really wouldn’t have the dynamic story line and the same sense of conflict,” he said. “Having all these wonderful people on stage makes the entire show so wonderful. We’ll have 10 elves dancing across the stage with tinsel candy canes.”

Kenneth Tracy plays the part of Kris Kringle.

“The magic that happens at Christmastime is what is fun about this show,” he said. “It’s the magic that most people don’t see. It’s the giving and sharing of each other, being with family and just generally being kind to people. As we go through the play, these things show through.”

Many children in Kearney know Tracy, with his full beard, as a Santa at the mall and other various places around town.

“We have ‘Christmas’ within ourselves,” he said. “We just need to put it out and let it blossom.”

Sharing the stage with Tracy is Fionna Howell as Susan Walker. The 8-year-old attends Northeast Elementary. She describes her character as someone who “kind of believes in Santa but kind of doesn’t.” Her character tries to get her mother to believe in Santa, too.

“We’ve practiced the lines a lot,” she said of the work she’s done with her father, John Howell. “I watched the movie, too, and that helped.”

Susan’s journey involves a sense of trust with Kris Kringle.

“We have a lot of scenes together,” Howell said. “We kind of build our friendship between all the scenes. At the very end, we become best pals.”

When asked if working on “Miracle on 34th Street” has interferred with her school work, Howell answered, “Sometimes.”

“This has been a nice experience,” she said. “I’ve made a lot of friends along the way, and overall we just have fun.”

Memorizing the lines comes easily to Howell. She already has most of the text memorized. As this is her first ever theatrical experience, she admits to a little stage fright.

“But I’ve been in a bunch of concerts, so I know what it’s like to be in front of a lot of people,” Howell said.

Barth talked about the appeal of the show for families. He believes that the musical should be shared with family members.

“This is a perfect show for kids and grandparents to come to,” he said. “This is a perfect show to bring a large group to, to help get in the Christmas spirit.”

When it comes to the stagecraft magic that the audience will witness, the director makes a promise.

“We always make it snow on stage during our Christmas shows, and ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ is no different,” Barth said. “We will make it snow.”