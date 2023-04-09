KEARNEY — “Forever Plaid” evokes a time where guys stood around and harmonized at the drop of a hat.

While all musicals contain a certain artifice — characters bursting into song and dance with unrealistic precision and skill — Crane River Theater executive artistic director Steve Barth notes that “Forever Plaid” unashamedly celebrates the music of the 1950s and '60s. Even staging the show at The World Theatre has significance.

“This is a perfect show for The World Theatre because the building has such a rich history,” he said. “The songs that are brought to life in ‘Forever Plaid’ also have a rich history. This show kicks off our 2023 season, and we’ve been promising everybody a season of laughter. Our theme this year is ‘Make ‘Em Laugh,’ and this show, for 30 years now, has been making people laugh.”

Written by Stuart Ross in 1987, “Forever Plaid” tells the story of a quartet of high school chums who dream of recording an album. A bus filled with Catholic school girls, on their way to see the American debut of The Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show, collides with a vehicle carrying the Plaids, killing all four.

But wait, it gets better.

The Plaids return from the afterlife for a final shot at musical glory.

Crane River Theater presents “Forever Plaid” at 7 p.m. April 13-15 and at 2 p.m. April 15-16 at The World Theatre. Tickets are $20.

“'Forever Plaid' is one of the most produced shows by theaters across the country for the last three decades,” Barth said. “The popularity arises from the songs and the comedic nature that connects to the audience. They like to call it ‘the Heavenly Barbershop’ quartet. These four gentlemen, known as the Plaids, practiced in their basements and performed at proms and department stores — and then they were in a car accident on the way to their really big first gig. They went to Heaven, and an astro-technical phenomena allows them to come back to Earth and perform their final concert, which will win them a place in Heaven.”

With a wink and a nod, Barth describes “Forever Plaid” as “a delightful, mischievous and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the '50s and the '60s.” He acknowledges the silly nature of the show but also understands that all of these elements combine to provide an evening of fun entertainment.

“The fun and over-the-top nature of the show that starts right from the beginning grabs the audience and pulls them in,” he said. “And then the audience is introduced to all these wonderful songs from the '50s and '60s.”

“Three Coins in the Fountain,” “Undecided,” “Gotta Be This or That,” “Moments to Remember,” “Crazy ‘Bout Ya, Baby,” “No, Not Much,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Chain Gang” — the list goes on.

“It’s songs that audiences will know and recognize,” Barth said. “And the way they are brought together with this barbershop harmony is really just fun.”

The four-member cast includes three Crane River Theater veterans and one new performer. Alex Markowitz, Michael Williams and Terrance McQueen have all appeared in shows over the years. Daniel Fuentes is new to the theater in Kearney.

“These four amazing actors bring the Plaids to life,” Barth said. “They really have a nice chemistry between them. And this is a show that people of all ages and all walks of life are going to enjoy because it connects with them through humor and nostalgia.”

Ashley Brock and Brian Botsford will handle the musical direction. New York director Bernard Monroe returns to Nebraska to direct the production and provide the choreography.

To make this show work, Barth knew that he needed performers who could sing, act and make people laugh.

“When I was looking to cast this show, I knew that I needed four guys that would be utterly charming,” he said. “This show needs charm. It needs humor. These four guys that I’ve chosen really are just charming, fun and they bring electricity on stage. The way they can create that chemistry and connection with each other really makes this show one that you don’t want to miss.”

