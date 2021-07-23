Crane River Theater’s production of ‘Mamma Mia’ defies logic

The strong cast, lead by Tormene, Mollie Craven as Tanya, Casey Borghesi as Donna Sheridan and Ashley Brock as Rosie, look sharp and confident, both in acting and singing. The great ensemble work of the additional players really adds power to the production. The choreography, all crisp, inventive and energetic, reinforces the fun and satisfaction of this show. If nothing else, “Mamma Mia” exists to uplift and celebrate the zest of life.

As Sophie’s wedding approaches, she tries to nail down the identity of her real father, something a simple paternity test could confirm. For audience members stuck on logical solutions, leave them at the door and get swept up in the infectious music of the show. The fun of “Mamma Mia” comes not from logical solutions, but from dancing the night away on a Greek island with a bottle of wine and not a care in the world.

Scene designer Adam Jehle creates spaces on stage for the action, with scenes that shift quickly and smoothly, never pausing long between the scenes. Combined with the light design by Jacob Olson, the show morphs between disco-esque settings and the simple beauty of an island resort.