Crane River Theater’s production of ‘Mamma Mia’ defies logic

KEARNEY — Infectious.
If one word defines Crane River Theater’s production of “Mamma Mia,” that word must be “infectious” because the music, the dancing, the cast and the set all combine to provide an evening of energetic and satisfying musical theater. And after leaving the auditorium, if you find yourself humming the songs of ABBA, blame the power of the infectious production of “Mamma Mia.”
Sophie Sheridan (Melissa Tormene) wants to invite her father to her wedding on the Greek island where she lives with her mother, but she’s not sure of his identity. After finding her mother’s diary, Sophie invites three men who just might be her father — or not. And that’s where the fun starts.
Underpinning the plot, the music of ABBA guides the story in sometimes smooth and predictable ways — and other times it feels as if the show’s creators are stuck in a song willy-nilly. Regardless of the conventions, director and choreographer Bernard Monroe splashes life into all the scenes with his work. He finds quiet moments to contrast the fancy-dancy big numbers, helping the characters move beyond two-dimensions into believable personalities.
“Mamma Mia,” presented by Crane River Theater, opens today at the Merryman Performing Arts Center and continues through Aug. 8. Tickets for the musical are $25-$35.
The strong cast, lead by Tormene, Mollie Craven as Tanya, Casey Borghesi as Donna Sheridan and Ashley Brock as Rosie, look sharp and confident, both in acting and singing. The great ensemble work of the additional players really adds power to the production. The choreography, all crisp, inventive and energetic, reinforces the fun and satisfaction of this show. If nothing else, “Mamma Mia” exists to uplift and celebrate the zest of life.
As Sophie’s wedding approaches, she tries to nail down the identity of her real father, something a simple paternity test could confirm. For audience members stuck on logical solutions, leave them at the door and get swept up in the infectious music of the show. The fun of “Mamma Mia” comes not from logical solutions, but from dancing the night away on a Greek island with a bottle of wine and not a care in the world.
Scene designer Adam Jehle creates spaces on stage for the action, with scenes that shift quickly and smoothly, never pausing long between the scenes. Combined with the light design by Jacob Olson, the show morphs between disco-esque settings and the simple beauty of an island resort.
If nothing else, see this production for the flipper ballet sung to the ABBA song, “Lay All Your Love On Me.” The men of the ensemble dance in swim fins, all the while singing, “Don’t go wasting your emotions/Lay all your love on me.” Trying to make a connection between the lyrics and the swim fins defeats the purpose of this musical. Yes, the characters are on a journey but the fun comes not from reaching the destination, but from the journey itself.
Sure, sunglasses and boas appear from nowhere during dance numbers and ordinary objects get turned into prop microphones on a whim.
If you want logical entertainment, look elsewhere. If you want a musical that brims with love, laughter and friendship, “Mamma Mia” does it and does it with joy, style and infectious music.